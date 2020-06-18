Are You Feeling Stuck in the Mud of Life?

Frustrated, bored, helpless or ignored? Silently screaming “I’m Stuck”? Great news, you are not stuck you just think you are! The truth is you never were stuck .

You may feel genuinely unappreciated by your boss, colleagues, customers or even your loved ones. But just like when you are driving a car that gets bogged, you are not stuck, you need help!

I’m Going Crazy with Frustration

Why do you feel stuck? Wow, there’s a can of worms! First, even if you only think you might be clinically depressed, seek help from a registered medical professional. OK, setting that aside top on the list of “Being Stuck” showstoppers is Frustration. “I have tried everything, and nothing works, I’m stuck so stuff it…”

My old coach said to me; “best you put a question mark after that statement”. “I have tried everything?” Really? Everything? The chances are you’re blinded by DOING. The trouble is, thinking you must DO more to get the result. You could even try different angles of attack. If you’re still Frustrated, you will be DOING what you are DOING within the same Context that you had originally.

Let’s go back to our car analogy. The car you are driving is stuck in the mud so first, you push and then you pull. Then you try and generate traction by pushing timber under the bogged wheels. Next, you tie a rope to another vehicle, and still, the mud won’t give up the car. You are still stuck! NO, you are not stuck! All your efforts up to this point have been in the Context of getting the car out of the mud. (Metaphor for your current circumstances). What if you walk off and leave the vehicle stuck in the mud? Are you still stuck?

Change the Context and Change Your Perspective

As it so happens, when you change your Context magically, you are no longer stuck. You can only achieve so much by DOING things, after all, there are only 24 hours in a day, and most of us need to sleep. You could use a backhoe instead of a shovel, change the plan, change the Context of what you are doing. Another way of expressing this is to change the Context of who you’re a Being, in this case, stop Being a driver and start Being a pedestrian. Note how suddenly there now exists a new universe of possibilities.

I am So, So Bored, AND I’m trapped!

So, boredom would be Next on the “Being Stuck” hit list.

“Boredom is the root of all evil – the despairing refusal to be oneself.” Soren Kierkegaard

“I’m stuck in this job because I can’t earn what I earn here anywhere else”. Again, use the question mark. “I’m stuck in this job because I can’t earn what I earn here anywhere else?” Really? Is this a terminal condition? Will it be this way forever? What if you were promoted or found a job with your suppliers or customers? Are there other exciting things you could you do in your time off? What if you could lower your costs to reduce the income you need? YOU’re stubbornly refusing to be YOURSELF!

“Is life not a thousand times too short for us to bore ourselves.” Friedrich Nietzche

Or

“The only thing that can be bored is a piece of wood.” My Mum

If you are feeling stuck, for this reason, you are in desperate need of stimulation. Hang on! I’ll go and grab the motivation Defibrillator (Click Here). You’ll feel better as soon as we’ve had a chat.

Poor Little Orphan Annie

Feeling helpless or ignored is the next most popular reason given for feeling stuck. You are sitting in your car stuck in the mud. Walking is simply not an option. It’s too far, or you are wearing heels (not a problem for John, well not regularly LOL) worse still you are miles from any help. Feeling sad and lonely. OK, reality check! You have a phone, use it! Stop being a victim and call for help!

“When you complain, you make yourself a victim. Leave the situation, change the situation, or accept it. All else is madness.” Eckhart Tolle

You are never stuck, you only think you are

It turns out you are never stuck; you only think you are. And, you are not taking responsibility for the situation you find yourself in. You are not Being the person you need to BE to change the circumstances. I’m the first to agree taking yourself on and changing your way of Being is not easy, and it is the very reason we established Andreia. The question is, are you willing to make a change? If you are, click here and make a start.