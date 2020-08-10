Are you a button pusher?

Several years ago I was running errands with my son. We were on the freeway and took the exit for our house. This exit is a busy one where several highways and roads converge. At the intersection, there are 4 traffic lights – one for each direction.



When we exited, we needed to turn left at the light. We were stopped behind about 15 cars as we waited for our turn at the light.

We waited and we waited and we waited. After about 5 minutes I started to pay more attention to what was going on. I noticed that the lights were turning green for the cross traffic, but not for us. Our light was never getting a turn. I also noticed that behind me the line of cars was getting longer and longer, and even backing up onto the freeway.

After several more minutes of watching, I realized that our light was in fact just staying red. I had never experienced anything like this before and decided I needed to do something. Since I was at a complete stop, I pulled out my phone and did some searching. I found a phone number for the state traffic department. I called it and it was answered quickly. I explained where I was and what was going on.



I was transferred to another individual who, I was told, is in charge of monitoring all traffic signals in the area. Once I told him the problem, he could see that it was true – that traffic light (the one I was sitting at) had malfunctioned and was not working. He pushed a button and within a few seconds, our light turned green. That was it — the push of a button!

How often do we do this?

How often do we sit around in our lives watching everything go past us?

Waiting for our turn, waiting for something to tell us it’s time to go?

I’m here to tell you that you can be like that employee who just pushed a button and made it happen.

You can decide that there is no better time than right now.

You can decide that even if no one else is making it happen, you can.

You are in charge of you.

You know what is best for you.

You have the power inside of you to take the action.

So stop sitting at the red light and let’s go!