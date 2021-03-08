Are Negative Emotions Keeping You From Creating The Life You Desire?

For years I used to be in a constant state of anxiety.

Heck, this is probably why I chose Psychotherapy as a profession 20 + years ago in the hopes that once I get to the roots of it, I won’t have to struggle anymore.

And maybe I could help others do the same.

In this article, you will discover how to shift negative emotions.

It took me a while to fully grasp that the job of the anxious part of me was to keep me ‘safe’ and that it might never fully go away, that this part of me had good intentions.

I also realized that to work with any negative emotion like anxiety, I had to start with changing the association with the negative emotions.

This is one the reasons I created the N.E.W You Blueprint to help my clients.

It combines the amazing field of Neuropsychology with ancient practices of energy medicine to clear this from the roots.

This is how I help my overworked, overachieving clients gain internal and external freedom.

Let’s start with how thoughts impact your emotional state.

I invite you to think about the last time you got triggered by an event, a person.

What was your reaction?

What did you do?

Observe patterns in your life.

You may or may not have realized that the way you do one thing is the way you do everything.

Observation is a vital part of change, is it not?

For instance, If you stub your toe, are you angry at yourself, or your kid for leaving that thing on the floor, how do you react?

Your predominant thought and there by your feeling is going to show up. I invite you to keep a log of it to discover themes and patterns.

Here’s another thing that happens when we don’t process emotions, it shows up in the body.This is one of the reasons you will hear someone say “I have a sinking feeling in my gut”.

How do you know there are unprocessed emotions, it’s simple – notice patterns in your life. Notice how you react, what are themes of triggers in your life.

Here’s how you can shift emotions.

Journal, write down what specifically is bothering you. Keep track of themes and patterns When you feel something, acknowledge it and breathe into it, No judgement.

I do processes with my clients which I can’t explain here. I normally have very few openings with One on One work. Currently, I have one spot open for March.

Only interested people, please contact me.

Finally, I am going to leave you with these two powerful nuggets.

Emotions are not to be feared. They are here to give you information. They are here to tell you when something is not in alignment, when you’re ignoring your intuition. Emotions will not kill you. Be with it, learn from it, separate from it, notice themes and patterns and go from there.

If you’re the type of person who does not want to be ruled by your emotions like a bag in the wind, please listen to my latest podcast episode # 52 – How To Shift Negative Emotions To Create Your Vibrant Life.

Xo,

