Arash Hadipour Niktarash’s Views on the Significance of Health and Wellbeing

Among other life fulfilments, to have healthy wellbeing is something that every individual craves for. After all, it is their health and well-being, which is their highest power of achievement. You cannot achieve anything if they are not sound physically.

It is proper health and well-being that gives life fulfillment and happiness. So you must always strive to get the best in every situation.

Arash Hadipour Niktarash Discusses How Health and Wellbeing Plays an Important Role

From anti-aging serums to meditation apps, there are countless products available that tout their supposed cures. Yet, what may work for one may not work for the other. People can attain feelings of wellbeing with an assorted range of means. It varies from one person to another, yet this feeling is something that everyone strives for. Below are some points according to Arash Hadipour Niktarash that throws light on how health and wellbeing plays a vital role in every individual’s life.

  • Get Fulfilment in Life – The moment a person is healthy and possesses good well-being, he/she will automatically enjoy life along with every treasure that life has in store. In the absence of sound health and great well-being, people cannot attain life fulfillment. Having good health and well-being will open ways of having fulfilled and sound lifestyles.
  • Influence Dear Ones – Good health will influence people around one and help them see the finest of them. They will be capable of communicating with family and friends when they possess great well-being and stable health. The saying “health is wealth” very well fits here. When one has good health and well-being, they can take pleasure in all that life has to give them.
  • Gratitude – To spend time focusing on the positive aspects of one’s life will help them see the brighter side of things, despite when things appear dark. By maintaining a gratitude journal and jotting things daily, they are grateful for it will help. It is a positive practice that can help one enjoy life.
  • Boost Energy – Bad eating habits or overeating can make one feel lethargic. A healthy and balanced diet/meal will work wonders in giving fuel to one’s body in running all functions. It entails fresh vegetables and fruits, low-fat dairy products, lean meats, and whole grains. The right merge of balanced diet and exercise will give one sound sleep and enable them to start an energetic and fresh day.
  • Prevent Diseases– With a healthy and balanced diet, one can prevent themselves from specific diseases like body pain, depression, blood pressure, and heart disease. It is always good to begin their day having a healthy breakfast. It will not only increase their metabolic rate but improve their health condition too.

Considering all these factors, it is quite clear that focusing on physical health and wellbeing will offer them several benefits. That can help boost their mood, safeguard them against mental health, and above all, help them maintain energy and motivation, among others.

    Arash Hadipour Niktarash

    Dr. Arash Hadipour Niktarash is a neurologist and epileptologist with double-board certification in neurology and epilepsy. He received his MD degree in 2003. His earlier clinical and research work, during his medical training, was focused on the modeling of basal ganglia oscillatory activity in Parkinson’s disease. Subsequently he joined computational motor control lab at Johns Hopkins University where he completed a two-year postdoctoral research fellowship working on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and human motor learning. This was followed by a two-year postdoctoral research fellowship at Emory University working on extrastriatal dopaminergic system in Parkinson’s disease using basal ganglia single-unit recording.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

