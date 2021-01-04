Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Arash Hadipour Niktarash on Women’s Health and Well-Being Tips

A home without a woman is not home as she is a family’s core part. A woman has different roles to play- she is a mother, wife, daughter, and sister. They play various roles to cater to the requirements of their family members. All through the day, she is too focused and busy looking after others. As a result, it is common for her to push her wishes and needs on her to-do-list. Getting that me time for herself is not possible in her busy schedule. If a woman desires to look after others, she should care for herself first.

Arash Hadipour Niktarash’s Tips on Women Health and Well-Being

Below are some effective tips on women health and well-being,

  • Zap the Stress – One of the biggest problems that women face is that they have a surplus on their palette and the desire to juggle this all up. Stress is likely to have significant consequences on a woman’s health ranging from heart disease, anxiety, depression to infertility, among others. So every woman needs to discover a method of stress-reduction that works for her and stick to it.
  • Plan a Trip – To be in the pink of health, women should find some time for themselves too. She should plan a trip with family and friends. Spoiling herself by traveling will help lessen her feelings of anger, anxiety, and depression, allow her to focus on the moment, and put aside her responsibilities.
  • Regular Health Check-up – According to Arash Hadipour Niktarash, if a woman desires to achieve her goals and enjoy her life, then it vital to have good health. She should listen to her body and schedule health appointments accordingly. A woman needs to keep track of her health check-up as well as reduce her healthcare cost. She can begin by choosing women’s health packages.
  • Daily 10-Minute Morning Ritual – The fact is, anything that a woman puts into her body will impact her health directly. It includes the thoughts she thinks and also the food she eats. Women must take 10 minutes off exclusively for herself, which she can invest in meditating, reading, or jotting down her intentions each day. No matter what she does, the bottom line is to reduce her stress and make her feel good.
  • Stay Hydrated – This is one of the most effective health and wellness tips. A woman should drink at least 2 liters of water daily to keep herself hydrated. Along with drinking water, this can also include green tea and fresh fruit juice sans sugar. When a woman stays hydrated, it will automatically boost her mood and energy.
  • Sound Sleep – Insufficient sleep can take a toll on a woman’s health and result in high-stress levels, depression, or weight gain. Every woman should get enough sleep of about 7-8 hours every night. It is known as beauty sleep for a reason. When a woman has a night of adequate sleep, they will wake up the next morning with a beautiful glowing face along with the determination to tackle the day.

Remember, nobody can care for a woman better than her.

    Arash Hadipour Niktarash

    Dr. Arash Hadipour Niktarash is a neurologist and epileptologist with double-board certification in neurology and epilepsy. He received his MD degree in 2003. His earlier clinical and research work, during his medical training, was focused on the modeling of basal ganglia oscillatory activity in Parkinson’s disease. Subsequently he joined computational motor control lab at Johns Hopkins University where he completed a two-year postdoctoral research fellowship working on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and human motor learning. This was followed by a two-year postdoctoral research fellowship at Emory University working on extrastriatal dopaminergic system in Parkinson’s disease using basal ganglia single-unit recording.

