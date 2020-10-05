Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Anxious About Seeing the Doctor? Here are 6 Tips that can help

Are you feeling frustrated about seeing the physician? Follow these six tips that can help release your anxiety. Don’t let white coat hypertension ruin your life.

Are you feeling panicky about visiting a physician? Often people feel the same as feeling nervous while going to the doctor is one of the common issues. Moreover, experiencing a medical environment full of fear of getting depressing news can cause sweating, high blood pressure, stress, and increased heart rate. These phenomena are known as coat syndrome.

This fear can also cause low blood pressure as well as lead to black out. Some other symptoms include depression, sadness, and nervousness. In addition, a terror of sitting on the dentist’s chair or physicians waiting area results in a lot of time consumption and treatment delays.

These issues can cause certain health ailments, and could be worst with time. These cases are difficult to handle and can cause potential risk to your life if not get treated on time.

In this article we will look at some of the most common worries and how to treat them. Furthermore, we will see the different methods to adopt in order to get the medical treatment you require without any potential fear.

White Coat Hypertension

For some reason, visiting the clinic or hospital can lead to high blood pressure. However, there is no need to worry if it happens rarely. A medical research revealed that people suffering from white coat hypertension had high heart rate, heart attack or heart failure and heart stroke. In such medical conditions, it is necessary to diagnose a problem and get a proper treatment to reduce blood pressure.

Various Reasons of Anxiety

There is an array of reasons why some people feel anxious while visiting a health care provider. Some of the major causes include:

  • Lack of trust
  • Loss of control
  • Mental disorders such as anxiety, depression and stress
  • Any dreadful experience in the past
  • Anxiety associated with other health ailments such as agoraphobia or claustrophobia

Different Methods to Reduce Anxiety

  1. Deep Breathing

First and foremost, you need to take long breathes to release your frustration and anxiety. Deep breathing is one of the common ways to release your stress.

When a person feels anxious, he or she take breathes too fast and shallow. This can cause increased heartbeat, sweating and quaking. The brain sends a message of stress response to the body and cause panic attack. In this situation, make yourself calm and try to take deep breathes. Try to inhale steadily and deeply through your nose, and keep your shoulders relaxed. Then, exhale slowly through your mouth. As you release out air, keep your jaws relaxed. Repeat this process at least 4 times.

  • Visit to a Psychiatrist

If the issue is persistent, it is better to book and appointment with a psychologist. This could be the best course of action to overcome the reason behind the stress. Psychiatrists do several therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy which can be worth considering in alleviating certain issues.

  • Distract Yourself

Another best way is to divert your mind in other things such as reading a favorite magazine. If you have already acquire health insurance, you can visit the hospital’s reception or help desk and ask information about it. Often hospitals and clinics hire the medical billing companies in order to get efficient medical billing and coding services. In addition, you can also visit the hospital’s cafeteria or park to distract yourself.

  • Go with a Companion

Sometimes having a loved one or friend to come along with you can greatly help in reducing a lot of anxiety. The person you love the most can help you calm down when you feel frustrated.

  • Meditation

There are numerous scientific studies which proved that a mindfulness meditation can have a positive impact on mental and physical health. There is a plethora of apps and websites that you can explore to learn how to meditate.

  • Hypnosis

This therapy can assist you change your attitude towards a certain experience. In this therapy, a doctor will make you relax and ask you to think about your situation positively. This can help you change the way you think and act.

Shawn M

Shawn Mack is a content writer who offers ghostwriting, copy-writing, and blogging services. His educational background in business and technical field has given him a broad base from which to approach many topics.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

