Anticipating Fear Can Bring You Joy

All your dreams are on the other side of fear; now neuroscience shows why delight can be too.

The presentation went great! The guy at the gym said yes! The plane landed safely.

Think of a time you were afraid of a bad outcome and yet things worked out well. What a great feeling! It’s that kind of happiness and joy that is the reward for courageous behavior. Finding courage leads to true freedom, liberty and happiness. Now it turns out fear and reward are connected in our brains.

Your “no-bad-outcome” happiness has a neuroscience explanation. Our brains are prediction engines. In my book Fear is Fuel (Rowman & Littlefield Publish date Feb 3, 2020) I explain the Free Energy Principle (FEP) – a model of how the brain works, and why it’s critical to know the basics of this model.

The Free Energy Principle is the Foundation to Build Confidence

You can think of all your experiences as creating a massive database you use to predict future outcomes. When something scary goes into your database you store two memories in engram cells. One is a memory of just the facts the other is a memory of how we felt about the facts. These two memories populate our database of Prior Beliefs or PB. We use PB to predict new outcomes – when the outcomes are dramatically different from what we expected, when we’re surprised, that’s usually called fear. It’s also how we produce Free Energy. Limiting Free Energy should be your goal to be cool, calm and collected in any situation – whether it’s speaking your mind at work, starting your own company, or earning your pilot’s license.

Our feelings make up an emotional memory, and changing the emotional memory associated with a scary event was thought to be completely separate from the area of our brain responsible for fear, the amygdala. Scientists at MIT just proved that’s actually not the case. They looked at what’s called “fear extinction” or replacing negative emotions associated with events with newer positive emotions. To understand the change in emotional memories they watched areas of mice brains as they went through the research.

Fear extinction allows a new emotional memory (that isn’t fearful) to overwrite an original scary memory. In the MIT study mice were zapped enough to scare them, but not hurt them, in a specific cage. The shock caused them to freeze because they formed a fearful memory and reacted. However, the next day, when the mice were put back in the same cage with no further shocks, the freezing response gradually dissipated. This is fear extinction training.

Researchers wondered whether the fearful memory is lost or just over-written by forming a new memory with the fear extinction training.

The MIT scientists used technology (only recently created there at the Picower institute) to watch the neurons of the mouse while they underwent fear extinction training. Researchers could see different neural populations in a specific part of the amygdala, and proved reward and fear are directly connected.

NEUROSCIENCE GEEK ALERT:

They saw that what are called Ppp1r1b cells were more active and Rspo2 cells were less active in mice that experienced fear extinction. They saw that while Rspo2 cells activate from the shocks and they are inhibited by the fear extinction. Ppp1r1b cells are active during extinction memory training and retrieval, but are inhibited during the shock session. Separate cells for separate memories. What this means is the amygdala plays a role in both reward and fear – and that the reward cells can help eliminate fearful memories by shutting off the other cell’s communication capabiulity. This research helps us better understand how to treat issues like PTSD or anxiety because knowing what cells are active means doctors no know what cells to target.

How Fear Plays a Role Building Confidence

You have to seize those feeling after every event or occasion you have to face fear. You have to look for more fear to train your amygdala to turn on the reward center. Think of fear of flying. If you were scared and imagined the worst getting on the plane, think of how great the vacation was, or how interesting the business trip turned out. The bottom line is now that you know getting on a plane and flying across the pond resulted in an incredible trip, with lots of new experiences means your feeling of happiness and pleasant surprise can help override your historical fear you might have of flying.

First act, then you will feel, confident. Be courageous, even if you are afraid and when everything works out – like it does 99.9% of the time, you’ll be even happier that you faced your fear and used it as fuel.

Check out the pre-order contest for the book here! Win a chance to have an adventure weekend with me, ride a bike 1-on1 with Lance Armstrong or get one of five New York Times best-selling books signed by the authors! I wrote this confidence building book so you can find all your dreams on the other side of fear. Share your dreams and fears below and let me know how I can help!

Patrick J. Sweeney II - The Fear Guru, Fear Guru, Speaker, Adventurer, Author, Entrepreneur

Patrick J. Sweeney II has been dubbed the “Fear Guru” for his work with more than 500 global CEOs, actors, professional athletes, Navy SEALs and corporations. He inspires 25,000 people each year through keynote speeches teaching tools to live the biggest, most fulfilling life possible. He also lectures at leading universities from Harvard Business School to University of Virginia. He was the founder and CEO of four technology companies, holds seven patents, produced award-winning adventure documentary films and is an angel investor in more than 30 start-ups. Before earning a top tier MBA, he placed second in the Olympic Trials in rowing and is the only person to ever summit Mt Elbrus, Mt Kilimanjaro, and Everest Base Camp by bicycle and in 2018 won the Race Across America in a four-person team. He was the Chairman of Young Presidents Organization (YPO) Sports & Entertainment Network, appeared on CNBC, CNN, Good Morning America, Fox News and the Today Show. Patrick sits on the board of advisors for Trinity College Dublin. He is a licensed commercial pilot and competes in competitive aerobatics. He lives in Boston, Massachusetts and Chamonix, France with his wife, three children and two dogs.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

