Anjum Varis: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you never know what a new experience will reveal or create”

Anjum Varis on the road ahead around the glamour and business sphere.*

Delhi based, Anjum Varis, is a known name amongst modelling circuits, having done exceptional work as a model and represented many competitive shows in his professional career. He strongly believes that humans are well-equipped to manage the kind of environment they are put into and make the most out of it, it all depends on the magnitude of focus one has in building up his vocation, no matter how hard the circumstances are, that’s the edification he’s learnt in his life as a model as well as an entrepreneur owning ‘Zio Group’ (www.ziogroup.in). “To know how to mold yourself according to given situations churning out the best productivity, which reaches your goals is in your hands, and there should be no deviations from following the right path,” advices Anjum Varis

Anjum Varis as an Indian takes extreme pride in his work ethics as well as his identity, which surpasses all thresholds of success. The value he adds to his work, his contributions justify his clear approach which is strongly influenced by his identity and values, that is well exhibited in his sundry endeavours. He believes in his visions and has worked diligently towards it in an active manner, his dynamic approach is practical to its core which leads him to success,

back to back wherever he focusses his mind on. His list of achievements are aplenty, so is his body of work, which will impress all. He’s represented the Audi Goa Rubaru Mister India Master of the Misters 2018, where he will participate in the upcoming Master of the Misters Pageant internationally, representing India. He takes extreme pride in associating himself with the Rubaru Group which solely focusses on the noble cause of women empowerment, and works for the welfare of the less fortuitous.

Anjum Varis was also supposed to compete in the Mister India World competition, but his journey was thwarted due to ineluctable circumstances, but now he’s gearing himself to get back in the elite competition soon. There are loads of projects he’s worked upon, apart from victoriously triumphing a few competitions like Mr Delhi 2017 and Mr India (Master of Misters), and featuring in video songs including



Bewafai (Bpraak and Gauhar Khan), Mera Jeena (Studio Seven Eleven), In Love (Singer Sunny Jandu, director Lovely Mehta), Lakk (Singer Sunny Jandu, director Lovely Mehta), Pehla Pyar (Kartik Babin, director Shivam),

Hanju Digda (Singer Ohi Sahil, Director Lovely Mehta). He has also worked in some of the biggest campaigns of known brands like Toyo Luxurious Bathing Hub, Amazon, Myntra, Beardo, Body shop, Audi, Amador fashion and a host of international fashion shows.

We might see much more of this talented individual on many such platforms in coming months, as he’s all set to expand his reach and make his mark in the glamour as well as entrepreneurial world shortly.

