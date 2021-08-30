Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Anger: Expert Advice on how to control and overcome it

Anger is an emotion that we all feel from time to time. The intensity of this anger is different for each person. And while there remains a societal taboo on talking about anger issues, this is becoming less of the norm as more young people and adults step forward to claim their anger and do something tangible about it. Alliance Football Club Dubai's very own founder and head coach shares decades' worth of expertise on how best to understand and take control of your anger. Here's what Mehran Rowshan advises…

Mehran Rowshan with his team

Anger is an entirely normal, often healthy, human emotion. However, when anger gets out of control, it can become harmful for the person who is feeling it and those surrounded by it. If left to spread with no plan or action to address it, harbouring anger will likely create problems in whatever you do. From work to your personal relationships, education, and other areas of your everyday life severely affect the quality of your health and lifestyle. According to Mehran, the key is to find ways to be “more in control” of your anger.

Here are a few quick tips that could help you go a long way:

  1. Breathing techniques: learn a few simple relaxation methods like deep breathing and other breath control techniques that can instantly help to calm you. Look for books or even videos on YouTube that can talk you through the practices or take a course and start reaping the benefits.
  2. Change the way you think: angry individuals may swear and curse or speak loudly to reflect their inner feelings. When you’re mad, you’re thinking can get wildly exaggerated and overly tense. Learn to acknowledge your anger so that you can then move on to dealing with it.
  3. Find more rational and less tense thoughts: for example, instead of using negative words in your head, accept that the situation is frustrating and not what you want, but also that the problem will not go away – especially if you get angry. Logic defeats anger because anger, even when it’s warranted, can suddenly become fallacious. 
  4. Master problem solving: our outrage and frustration is sometimes caused by genuine and inescapable dilemmas in our lives. Not all anger is misplaced, and frequently it’s a healthy, direct response to these challenges. There is also a social perception that every problem has a solution, which only adds to our frustration knowing this isn’t the case. The most intelligent approach to a problem is focusing on handling and facing it, instead of always looking for an instant solution. 
  5. Improved communication: angry people jump to and act on spontaneous judgments, and some of these judgments can be incorrect. If you’re in a heated argument, slow down and think through your replies. Have a filter in place, and don’t say the first word that comes into your head. Take a step back from the situation, get some air, or even take a stroll – just think thoroughly about what you want to say. 
  6. Get out of your environment: our surroundings can irritate us without our knowledge. Make sure you have some “me time” whenever you know you get stressed, and spend moments in places that naturally feel serene and tranquil to you. 

Learn more about Mehran’s work and the sports organisation on www.AllianceFootballClub.com  

