Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Anger and Taking Things Personally

Angus has a hard start to the day so wanted a bit of a do-over when answering a question about taking things personally. Rohini can’t keep a straight face when he talks about climbing El Capitan without “cling-ons.” We hope the take away is that when we take things personally and our feelings get hurt, […]

By

Angus has a hard start to the day so wanted a bit of a do-over when answering a question about taking things personally. Rohini can’t keep a straight face when he talks about climbing El Capitan without “cling-ons.” We hope the take away is that when we take things personally and our feelings get hurt, remember that is a reflection of your state of mind in the moment. Even if you have done something wrong, the feedback doesn’t have to be taken personally. It can be received with an open mind and an open heart so that there can be greater love and understanding reached. And anger isn’t wrong. Feeling hurt is not wrong. They both happen as a normal part of our human experience. They are very healthy emotional experiences, what matters is what we do when we are in that experience. When you open to your feelings and allow them to move through you, you open to the life force and the wisdom within them. We would love to hear in the comments what you find helpful in this area.

Angus & Rohini Ross are “the Rewilders.” They love working with couples and helping them to reduce conflict and discord in their relationships by pointing them to their innate wisdom and understanding. They work with couples who are struggling and couples who would like to deepen the love and intimacy they already have. They co-facilitate individualized couples intensives that rewild relationships back to their natural state of love. Rohini is the author of the free ebook Relationships, and they are co-founders of The 29-Day Rewilding Experience and The Rewilding Community found at https://www.rewildingyourrelationship…. You can also subscribe to Rohini’s weekly blog that includes their weekly Vlog on her website, https://rohiniross.com/.

Rohini Ross, Author and Coach

Rohini Ross is passionate about helping people wake up to their true nature. She is a psychotherapist, a transformative coach, and author of Marriage (The Soul-Centered Series Book 1). She is the founder of The Soul-Centered Series: Psychology, Spirituality, and the Teachings of Sydney Banks that launches in Santa Monica, CA October 2108. She has an international coaching practice helping individuals, couples, and professionals embrace all of who they are so they can experience greater levels of well-being, resiliency, and success. She also co-facilitates The Space Mastermind for Solopreneurs with Barb Patterson. You can follow Rohini on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, watch her Vlogs with her husband, Angus Ross, and subscribe to her weekly blog on her website, www.rohiniross.com.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

We Came Back From Being A Lost Cause Relationship

by Rohini Ross
Well-Being//

It's Possible To Stop Taking Things Personally

by Caroline Jordan
Well-Being//

How To Stop Taking Things Personally

by Caroline Jordan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.