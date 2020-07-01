Anger and Taking Things Personally

Angus has a hard start to the day so wanted a bit of a do-over when answering a question about taking things personally. Rohini can’t keep a straight face when he talks about climbing El Capitan without “cling-ons.” We hope the take away is that when we take things personally and our feelings get hurt, remember that is a reflection of your state of mind in the moment. Even if you have done something wrong, the feedback doesn’t have to be taken personally. It can be received with an open mind and an open heart so that there can be greater love and understanding reached. And anger isn’t wrong. Feeling hurt is not wrong. They both happen as a normal part of our human experience. They are very healthy emotional experiences, what matters is what we do when we are in that experience. When you open to your feelings and allow them to move through you, you open to the life force and the wisdom within them. We would love to hear in the comments what you find helpful in this area.

Angus & Rohini Ross are “the Rewilders.” They love working with couples and helping them to reduce conflict and discord in their relationships by pointing them to their innate wisdom and understanding. They work with couples who are struggling and couples who would like to deepen the love and intimacy they already have. They co-facilitate individualized couples intensives that rewild relationships back to their natural state of love. Rohini is the author of the free ebook Relationships, and they are co-founders of The 29-Day Rewilding Experience and The Rewilding Community found at https://www.rewildingyourrelationship…. You can also subscribe to Rohini’s weekly blog that includes their weekly Vlog on her website, https://rohiniross.com/.