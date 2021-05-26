An Overview Of Entrepreneurship Books to read in 2021

There are lots of skills that entrepreneurs need in order to survive in business, but one of the most important skills is the ability to learn. With new entrepreneurship books being released every year, there’s no shortage of information to sharpen the mind and challenge the intellect. These three books are a great place to start this 2021.

The Introvert’s Edge to Networking by Matthew Pollard

This book is the sequel to “The Introvert’s Edge: How the Quiet and Shy Can Outsell Anyone” and focuses on networking for business by introverts. For a lot of people, networking is the most uncomfortable part of running a business.

Matthew Pollard, being an introvert himself, gives direction on networking and overcoming the obstacles faced by introverts when it comes to connecting with others. He even asserts that introverts make the best networkers, as long as they’re armed with a plan and being authentically themselves.

You Are What You Risk: The New Art and Science of Navigating an Uncertain World by Michele Wucker

Michelle Wucker takes a humorous approach to her subject matter. In this book, she explores the different reactions that people have to common business obstacles and risks. She outlines the reasons that people react differently to risk. Culture, personal values, and even the level of alertness of an individual will influence the actions that they take in certain situations.

She dives into the subject and explores not only the actions of individuals but organizations and governments as well. With fun anecdotes about taking risks and facing uncertainties, this book will keep you engrossed and entertained until the very end.

Tarzan Economics: Eight Principles for Pivoting Through Disruption by Will Page

Knowing when to pivot in business is extremely important. Will Page was able to experience this firsthand as the chief economist at Spotify while studying the ups and downs of the music industry. He outlines the need for entrepreneurs to be aware of their ever-shifting environments in order to be ready to change strategy to survive. It’s imperative to be able to not only shift direction in business but to change the entire model if need be.

These books each approach the world of entrepreneurship in a different light but are all filled with valuable wisdom entrepreneurs can gain major insight from.