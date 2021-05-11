Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

An Inspirational Journey of Young Author Devesh Yadav

Ahir Devesh inspirational Author

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

18-year-old Devesh Yadav started as associate author along with his book “The internment – The Story of a Family”.  He wrote this book amid the corona epidemic internment.  The book belongs to a family and is additionally featured in Google, Amazon books. 

    Devesh has been keen on writing from a young age.  He became a poetry author at the age of sixteen, step by step paving his manner into a brief literary composition and story. throughout the epidemic internment, his confidence and dedication to writing impressed him to write down his 1st book.  His easy genre and charming plot were significantly well-liked for this story. 

 whereas on the one hand individuals were turning into unproductive and desperate beneath the influence of internment, on the opposite hand this young man’s determination enabled him to try and do one thing totally different.  He used his caliber and writing to become one in every of the youngest writers in Asian country.  Devesh’s journey as a author continues. when his 1st book, he wrote additional books that area unit revealed on Google, Amazon, Apple Books et al.. 

Ahir Devesh even the idea that with talent and perseverance something will be achieved.  This book and therefore the story behind it became a concept to several.  Youth ought to feel inspired and learn that every person is capable of doing one thing special.

    Daniel, Journalist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “How to write a book that sparks a movement” With Candice Georgiadis & Brian Johnson

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    Five Inspiring Young Authors

    by Haley Hoffman Smith
    Community//

    “The most important habit is discipline” to become a bestseller, with authors Sara Connell & Nihar Suthar

    by Sara Connell
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.