An insight into the story of Lacclan Gottfried, Whose Life Changed Just by A Prank

Sometimes life takes you in a direction you never saw yourself going but it turns out to be the best road you have ever taken. Lacclan Gottfried, whose journey started as a videographer and then took a turn with just a prank of painting his friend’s house pink as revenge. Lacclan is born in Australia in October 1998. He has a keen interest in playing games which has helped him grow as a person he is today. He faced various obstacles like hate, rejection, financial troubles to perform certain videos but he didn’t give rather ignored all the negativity and worked on side jobs to be able to fund his pranks. He says being consistent has been his secret to success.

Itslacci, Lacclan’s company which creates extreme content or sometimes just comedy to bring joy in people’s lives and make them laugh. The company takes extreme measures to take pranks and that is what makes them different within their industry.

“Growth and making people laugh” is the most exciting thing about his business, says Lacclan. Lacclan is satisfied with all his decisions and says he would not do anything differently if would have a chance to start from zero.

Lacclan’s favourite quote is

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t shoot”,

Lacclan looks forward to making the pranks bigger and better to achieve his goals. He gets his motivation from the thought of providing everything to his friends and family one day.

