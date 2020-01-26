Contributor Log In/Sign Up
AN ATTITUDE OF THANKSGIVING

There are two concepts that come to mind to help us be THANKFUL ...

By

In a time where it seems like each week you hear of someone new laid off or out of work, people are short on money and struggling to make ends meet. Stress is high, nerves are short and tempers are quick. It can be easy to forget the many things we have been blessed with and focus on what we do not have or fret about what we might lose.

There are two concepts that come to mind to help us be THANKFUL  …

1)      Prosperity. Be thankful for what we have. We are SO richly blessed here in the USA. We have more than we realize and what we feel we are “missing” is riches beyond what most ever dream about. We have exactly what we need. That is hard to remember when we are truly short on cash; however, it is true that often with some pre-planning we can avoid irresponsibility and neglect that might get us in compromising positions.

  • Be a good steward of what you have. Review your spending and remove things that are unnecessary. Do not live beyond your means, making you financially strapped and unable to save for the rainy day.
  • Be thankful. Instead of complaining about what you don’t have or whining about what you want, make a list of all the things you have been blessed with. You hear of people sick with cancer having a renewed perspective on life and what is important. In the hustle of life, it is materialism, more money, more toys, and better upgrades which draw us in with the elusive promise of…what? When it comes right down to it, the relationships with family and friends, the time we have together, our health, a clear understanding of why we are here, and the value of each day are what is truly important. Be thankful for what you have and focus on that.

2)      Peace. In thinking about relationships and why we are here, the book I have been reading, The Anatomy of Peace, comes to mind.  I am not a master of this either, but I seek to grow in my understanding of it. So often we have hearts that war against people and things, people and situations we don’t like, or that we think affect us in ways we don’t like. We judge and lash out – verbally or just in our minds – against these things. While we are doing this we create a lack of harmony for ourselves and others around us, making energy negative and judgments ramped. In our culture we are so used to doing this, we don’t even realize it. It is hard to summarize in a few short sentences, please read the book. It is excellent and you will be surprised how you might THINK you have a heart of peace, but how your heart wars against all kinds of things around you.  When your heart is at peace, you can truly be thankful for all the things around you and you can embrace different situations with an openness to learn from them and grow in the moment.

I want to encourage you to stop complaining and fearing everything that is not what you want…rather, be thankful for the blessings you have been given – whatever your circumstance.  Keep a heart of peace in all things – to allow you to maintain a thankful attitude.  Your positive and thankful spirit is a blessing to you and others you touch.

Christy Geiger, Executive Business Coach & Trainer

Christy is an seasoned and certified Coach for executives/CXO, leaders, entrepreneurs and top performers with a truly refreshing and unique perspective. Since 2002, she has worked with over 1000 individuals to break through personal and business barriers to perform at their best. She is passionate about learning, challenging the status quo and helping her clients achieve their desired goals.

With extensive background in human psychology, personality and strengths, Christy leads each of her clients to better understand themselves, their clients and their team to increase efficiency and productivity. Over the course of her career, Christy has helped her clients customize their approach to implement strategies which maximize personal strengths and styles, and to break through personal barriers and limitations to perform at their highest.

With her approach, Christy has helped solopreneurs, business leaders, and CEO’s to grow start-up businesses or expand their organization into multi-million dollar companies. She has helped businesses and non-profits grow, developed leadership teams, and coached CEOs to leverage both their strengths and weaknesses to transform their leadership styles and that of their organizations. Whatever your goal is, Christy expands internal awareness and insight to break through personal barriers guiding individuals to reach new sales, marketing, or team production.

Christy brings over 15 years of personal and professional experience to each of her clients. She has developed teams in the corporate world, earned a Master's degree in Psychology, and is certified in the use of the DISC personality system, Guerrilla Marketing approach and Rule the Room Financial system.

Founded in her belief each person has God-given strengths and talents, she also works with those in career discovery, transition and advancement to better understand and leverage their gifts and skills to love their work and place in the world.

She grew up in California but has lived on the East Coast (North Carolina), and in the Midwest (Minnesota) and now calls Texas (Austin) home with her husband and two children.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres.
