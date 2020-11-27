Amit Mehta: Achieving astounding success as a versatile and high-performing personality, venture capitalist and physician

Long have we known success stories about people running behind one set goal or desire in life, but how many times have we heard about people who excel not in one but multiple niches? Meet Amit Mehta, a Radiologist at South Texas Radiology Group, but the one who has gone beyond boundaries as a high-performing personality and venture capitalist whose passion for leadership and excellence has also taken him towards contributing his skills to numerous non-profits and start-ups.

He is on a mission to guide the founders of outmoded industries and bring at the forefront contemporary and modern-day ideas and approaches, exhibiting his interest in scaling and growing businesses. Since his early days, Amit Mehta believed in creating things that could be of benefit to others and that which exudes the passion for improving the human condition coupled with innovativeness. With this aim in mind, Amit Mehta jumped into the medicine space and did his MD in Medicine from the University of Toronto and completed his education in Diagnostic Radiology and Vascular and Body Interventional Radiology from the prestigious Harvard University.

Striving to lead towards success with innovativeness and commitment to excellence, Amit Mehta strived towards becoming the entrepreneur he is today and has founded several businesses throughout his career so far. He is the astute brain behind the inception of a contract research organization called Intrinsic Imaging for operating clinical trials in 64 nations worldwide as a Founder and Chief Medical Officer for biotech and pharma sponsors.

Amit Mehta even founded ‘Zynfusion’, a medical device start-up which is working towards creating a one of a kind medical device for spinal fusion. He is also behind the success of Nava Gems, a coloured gems business. Working on so many businesses all at once makes Amit Mehta a versatile business personality and a venture capitalist who is looked upon by many other young entrepreneurs. This is the reason why he says he wishes to set an example for others as a multidimensional operator and entrepreneur who knows how to turn businesses into success stories.

He is an exemplary business personality who is an accomplished name across industries and has even been the recipient of several awards and accolades. Some of them include the Joseph E Whitley award and the George Brown Radiological Society of North America award. He has also been named under “40 under 40” list by the San Antonio Business Journal.

Even amidst the pandemic, Amit Mehta is looking for ways he can further dive deeper into the entrepreneurial world and for this, he is planning to go deeper into the real estate sector, create several other operational businesses and achieve greater success as a venture capitalist.

With his positive mindset and hustler mentality, Amit Mehta has drawn his path, He explains, “I don’t think I will ever retire as I enjoy my multifaceted life and career too much. While I have achieved financial freedom for my lifestyle, I look to grow and expand and enjoy the process of innovation and growth.”