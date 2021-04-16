Always try something new, who knows you will get the aim of your life – Faby

Faby is people’s one of the favourite beauty influencers whose make-up skills make people say ‘WOW’. She not only impresses people with her classic make-up looks, but experiments and treats her admirers with fusion looks too. In the past few years, she has become people’s favourite and most trusted make-up artist whose reviews and feedbacks they truly rely on. In the past few years, she has become people’s favourite and most trusted make-up artist whose reviews and feedbacks they truly rely on.

Did your parents encourage you to learn something new every day? They may have said this to you and you might have just blown them off. I recently said it when I was speaking to a group at a conference. Thinking about this tried and true advice prompted me to write this blog post. I want to encourage you to learn something every day and this it applies to you no matter how old you are.

Faby says, Trying new things can be undoubtedly daunting. The unfamiliar makes us nervous in a way that’s hard to describe. The act of leaving our comfort zone puts us in a vulnerable position, and leaves us with an onslaught of questions running through our heads. We ask ourselves: “Should I be doing this? Can I do this? Do I look stupid? What am I doing!?” While it may not feel like it, this is normal—and it’s good.

Something New Changes Our Lives and Brings Joy

When we try something new, such as learning a new skill, our brains and bodies are challenged. Once stagnant or underused neurotransmitters or muscles are shocked and put to use. Our bodies and brains thrive on the attention, and we feel better as we put them into practice. Trying something new changes our perspective and allows us to see things differently. When we see things differently we see things we previously missed or ignored. This allows us to see new possibilities

As you can see, there are numerous reasons to try something new, so what’s holding you back? Don’t be afraid of new experiences. Since you only live once, don’t live your life with regrets. Push your comfort zone and try new things. You’ll find that you’ll start to look forward to what comes next says Faby.

Have you heard this saying? This quote is attributed as to first being said by Sir Francis Bacon, an English philosopher, and writer who lived during the 17th century. Knowledge is key to achieving great success in life. There is a vast amount of information out there for us, so we can learn something new every day. In doing so, we can expand our world and achieve great success in life. I encourage you to give it a try and see the difference it makes in your life. Remember, it all about success on YOUR own terms.

When you try new things, it might even help you find a job. You might meet more people or find a way to connect with a job interviewer. So try new things and see how it will positively impact your life Faby quoted.