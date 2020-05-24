Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Always in Control?

“You can only be jealous of someone who has something you think you ought to have yourself.”

By

During engineering, I was so inspired by Stanley Milgram’s ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ that I wrote handwritten letters praising myself consistently and handed them over to people of first-year junior batch. They were to send to someone who they thought would know me and so on until the letter reached me back. It so happens that the concept of ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ worked really well, but a unique thing happened. These freshmen year students were new to the entire system and place. Their innocent minds got primed, and I accidentally created a striking image in their eyes for me. I could have just sent blank envelopes but human-mind!

When I read Daniel Defoe’s works every time, I’m able to relate to his story so well. Often people just believe anything and everything, even if it’s not first-hand information. They don’t even seek the truth or facts. In this attention economy, this is even truer. We drool over the lives of others, which is essentially they communicating a part of their lives to us through social media. Also, the world is becoming a much smaller world because of social media.

Gossip takes no time to travel across geographies nowadays. It’s true if you’re not being gossiped about, then you’re not famous or someone who people find interest in. Then also it must be positive gossip. While I reflect back, I see that for a claim to leadership, power, and authority, gossip creates a channel of medium for communicating your narratives.

What worries me the most is just like one could send across positive messages and narratives, one could send extremely negative messages or gossip. Will it end up destroying the person? Even when they are sincere, consistent, and genuine in their entire projection of leadership reputation. How could leaders prevent this? Is it possible that leaders could completely be in control and ensure such events don’t occur at all?  

“You can only be jealous of someone who has something you think you ought to have yourself.”

But jealousy and envy is human nature, and if one decides to ignore these signs, then you could be killed like Caesar. This is a big dilemma that I face every day. Is it that I’m insecure? I don’t know! But would be happy to hear your thoughts and any mental model or framework that would help. Thank you!

Profile Picture

Barun Singh, Cofounder at Gorg.co.in

Barun is the Cofounder of Gorg.co.in, India's first exclusive social e-commerce ecosystem for beauty and personal care. He's an individual who thrives in ambiguity and a person who finds pure joy in learning  each day of his life. When not working you can find him lost in thoughts or in some adrenaline rushing experiential adventure.

 

Barun has been a Mindfulness practitioner for many years now. He believes greatly in the power of values and growth through fundamentals.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Zero Degree of Separation
Community//

Zero Degree of Separation

by Andrew Vo
Community//

10 Simple Things My Dad Taught Me About Networking

by Darrah Brustein
Tomertu/ Shutterstock
Wisdom//

5 Quick Tips To Help You Connect With Anyone You Want to Meet

by Darrah Brustein

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.