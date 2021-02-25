Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Alok Kumar shares success secrets: insights on avoiding stress and burnout

Alok Kumar is one of the youngest entrepreneurs, Web Developer, Musician & a Jurnlist in our country and he has managed to set an example for our youth. This Nineteen years old boy has worked for everything he has achieved today. He created his own Nwes Portal called Newsoflix which post about latest news across world and also it provides other latest […]

Alok Kumar

Alok Kumar is one of the youngest entrepreneurs, Web Developer, Musician & a Jurnlist in our country and he has managed to set an example for our youth. This Nineteen years old boy has worked for everything he has achieved today. He created his own Nwes Portal called Newsoflix which post about latest news across world and also it provides other latest information. It attracted around 12 Million audiences every year. It mostly focous Latest News which impact on daily life.

Alok Kumar also launched his media company in 2020 called Ytsrex Media– India which basically Manage Artist Profile on various social media plateform with over 100 million+ audiance. The company promises to help people by providing services like Content Creation, Web Developement, Digital Marketing, Social Media Campaign, and Music BEAT creaiton on demant.

As a Journalist/ Co- Founder on Newsoflix, Alok also help Celebrities or Brand Entrepreneurs to get verified on social media pages like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The company fulfills the expectations of people by providing help by various artists, designers, social butterflies, writers, photographers, and strategists.

Alok Kumar had to go through many ups and downs but he always believes that one should deal with his own problems instead of worrying about it. He believes in helping other people through whichever way he can and that’s what he does through his company (Ytsrex Media, Newsoflix). The company helps various Influencers, Entrepreneurs, and Brands to increase visibility on Google.

Both of Alok’s Portal (Newsoflix, Ytsrex Media) continues to help people through its services and today it has become the voice of Entrepreneurs , Journalism. Ytsrex Media Coutinous Provide Web Developement, Music related Services in India, With Vocal For Loacl Camping. Alok has worked really hard to make there portal what it is today and he will keep working hard to make it even better. The journey isn’t easy but Alok Kumar’s experiences will guide him to success.

    Alok Kumar

    Alok Kumar, Web Developer, Journlist, Media consultant , Musician at Newsoflix

    Alok is a professional on the web, Mobile App and software development since 2017. His skills include HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript,Python, C, C++, Visual Basic, DBMS, and PHP and he also has knowledge of Graphic Design. He is also a musician who plays the guitar and make beat for singers.

