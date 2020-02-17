Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

All I Need, I Found in My Son’s Pre-K Class

Finding my community in an unexpected place

By
My wonderful friends on a girls&#039; night out
My wonderful friends on a girls' night out

I found my community, a group of five women and their families, when our children were all in Pre-K. Several of us had children in the same class or at least at the same school. Others had children the same age who would be going to the same school for Kindergarten.

We started off getting together with our kids who were the same ages. At first it was kids’ parties and playdates, but we all needed some time without our children. We quickly started having mom’s night out. Then we went on a trip together. One of the women was going through a divorce when we first me, and we got to watch her fall in love with and marry her new husband. Our first girls’ trip was her bachelorette party. We’ve continued with annual girls’ weekends, which we all enjoy and appreciate as some time away from the demands of our daily lives and time to re-connect and bond with each other.

We have very little structure in our community. We have had monthly wine nights, and we have gotten season tickets to the theater. We often celebrate each other’s and our children’s birthdays together. Sometimes we have casual dinners together at someone’s home or we meet at local restaurants. While we are not a super organized community, we get together as often as we can or need to. We are with each other through all the good and bad.

My mom has been battling Leukemia for the past three years, and my friends have been there for me every step of the way. They have shown up with food, taken my children to spend time with them, driven my children around, taken me out for an evening when I needed a break. They’ve responded to all the text message updates about my mom. I know they feel like they are on the emotional roller coaster that is cancer for every single high and low. They are my biggest cheerleaders, and they are the shoulders I cry on. I cannot imagine how I would handle her cancer journey without this group of amazing women. They give me strength and encouragement, and they make me laugh.

It is so wonderful to have a group of women whose children are close in age going through life together. We share our fears and concerns about our children, our parenting, our marriages, and our careers. We encourage and support each other. We make time for each other.

I love their children like family, and they love mine. Our husbands are friends, too, which makes it all work. It can be so hard to find couple friends where we all get along. For some reason, this group just works. 

Thinking back on how we started hanging out together is interesting. It was one woman who reached out and asked us all to get together. Then someone else suggested another time to get together. It was gradual, and at first, we had no idea if we would get along. I’m so glad we took that chance. It doesn’t always work out, and some of the women we initially hung out with have moved on. That’s ok. The people we have left just work well together. I’m grateful for the initiators who brought us all together. I’m grateful that we all went not knowing if we would actually like each other. We all took a chance, and now, we have a wonderful community that I can’t imagine living without.

Kristine Gentry, Organizational Culture, Ph.D. Anthropology at Probate Executors

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Boundary setting is of paramount importance for life/work balance, with Erica Mackey and Dr. Ely Weinschneider

by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.
Purpose//

Love Is Her Religion

by Trina Dye
Community//

C-Suite Moms: When you are with them ‘be with them’.

by Jessica Abo

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.