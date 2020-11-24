Alex Simpson On Being A Good Listener In Business

Communication in business has always been of utmost importance to Alex Simpson. Conveying project ideas and timelines with clients can truly make a deal. What is also important when working in his field is listening to questions and concerns. Listening is as essential as telling, for both of you, whether or not your colleague or client has any news or feedback of note. Here’s why.

• Listening shows respect and care. When a client asks how a project is coming along, it’s courteous to inquire about how they’re feeling at the moment as well. Typically everyone has something to say, and though it’s not always positive, you should welcome this opportunity to speak and share. They’ll also appreciate that you cared enough to ask and listen.

• Listening will help your client feel more at ease. Simply being an ear for your clients worries and thoughts provides an opportunity for them to release emotions, air thoughts and view things from a fresh perspective. Offering your time to be a sounding-board for them, coupled with sensitive and intuitive responses, will aid in less stress and difficulties down the road.

• Listening will help you learn and understand. As you listen to a client’s feedback, you may pick up interesting facts and ideas, and perhaps some valuable feedback. You’ll also get insights into their character and lifestyle, helping you understand their circumstances and empathize with their feelings and situation.

• Listening will make you ultimately develop a better relationship. Listening may seem a passive approach in some professional settings, but its outcomes tend to be quite positive. People will notice your enthusiastic attitude and caring manner and will respect you for it. Besides, listening is not passive – it involves concentrating, imagining and offering appropriate comments at apt moments. It can also result in you responding actively, perhaps providing practical support. You’ll be well-liked for all for your caring attention and respected for that in business.

For Alex Simpson, it’s important to keep feelers out for what your client doesn’t mention. In some circumstances, a client may find it hard to talk about a problem or even admit to an oversight on their end. By maintaining a meaningful rapport with your network of business partners and clients, you’ll be more able to glean their unspoken concerns and respond appropriately. For more information and business tips from Alex Simpson, check out his blog!