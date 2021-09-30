Alan Rasof on How Task Management Tools Benefit Your Business

Less than 3 percent of all businesses get their internal tasks done when they want to accomplish them. Chances are, your business isn’t one of them. If boosting productivity and prompt accomplishment is something you’d like to do internally, then you might want to consider task management tools for your business. Organizing everyone’s assignments and deadlines can mean the difference between getting things done or being in a state of perpetual frustration.

Efficiency and Productivity

Efficiency goes down the more people you have and the more assignments you have to give them. Keeping up with all the worker shifts can be aggravating, but consider how much worse it gets when you compound that with more tasks and increasing inventory.

Sooner or later, deadlines get missed. That erodes client trust in your business. You might have to give discounts or refunds, and you may even risk losing business.

Making matters worse, it hurts internal morale. When employees are frustrated with their work, their productivity goes down. Sooner or later, so does employee retention. Your turnover rate goes up, and that leaves you with more money being spent on recruitment and training.

Task Management

The secret to success is making the switch from time management and instead focusing on task management. They might seem like they’re the same thing, but they are, in fact, very different animals.

Whether you decide to use task management tools or do it manually, the first thing you should do is start prioritizing your tasks. Just remember that priority doesn’t always equate to importance. The question to ask yourself here is, what’s the most urgent matter? Things needing prompt attention should get it.

Next, affix deadlines to each task. When do you want something done? When do you need it done? How quickly is it actually possible to get it done?

Finally, analyze the tasks. Who is best equipped to have these delegated to them? Who might learn things by doing them? Who can do them fastest or best?

Once tasks are assigned, keep in touch with people that have them delegated to them. See if they have any insights about changes in course that might prove valuable. Do they see obstacles that they need help with?

Article originally published on AlanRasof.net