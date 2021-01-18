Alain Hunkins — Creative Problem Solving, Getting Through Ugly Phase, Success Fundamentals, Leadership Code, Two Minute Journal, and More

Alain Hunkins helps high achieving people become high achieving leaders. Over his twenty-year career, Alain has worked with over 2,000 groups of leaders in 25 countries. Clients include Wal-Mart, Pfizer, Citigroup, General Electric, State Farm Insurance, IBM, General Motors, and Microsoft. In addition to being a leadership speaker, consultant, trainer, and coach, Alain is the author of CRACKING THE LEADERSHIP CODE: Three Secrets to Building Strong Leaders (Wiley, March 2020), which was endorsed by leadership luminaries Jim Kouzes, Barry Posner, and Marshall Goldsmith. A faculty member of Duke Corporate Education, Alain’s writing has been featured in Fast Company, Inc., Forbes, Chief Executive, Chief Learning Officer, and Business Insider.

Questions I ask:

2 minute Journaling process?,

What are the ways to use to solve creative problems?

When you are on a walk – do you think about the problem statement or you just try to let it go?

How to navigate through the ugly phase in any area and how to deal inner critical voice?

What are the questions to ask for self-reflection?

and much more!

The Nishant Garg Show:

This show is about extracting information on Mindfulness, Personal Development, Spirituality. I am on a mission to spread Mindfulness and I’d love for you to join me in this movement.

