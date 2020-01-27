AI is the future, and our children aren’t ready

In order to prepare our future generation for a world that will revolve around technologies such as AI, major steps need to be taken in order to coincide this change with the educational structure, and understand how the current system is cheating our children of their personal and professional technological development.

According to Terence Tse, Professor of Digital Transformation at ESCP Business School,

“Our modern-day educational system is outdated, unfitting, and no longer works – it only teaches a very rigid set of theories and skills. This is grossly inadequate for the needs of children who will be working in the age of the 4th Industrial Revolution and beyond.

The majority of the jobs our current education system is preparing our children for will be irrelevant by the time they are adults, and most will end up in jobs that don’t even exist yet. In addition to this, they won’t have the luxury we once had of a stable career and job security. With their ability to adapt quickly to new technologies, coupled with the evolving job landscape, millennials and generations after will be experiencing a professional life far different than the one we did”

As a result, younger generations are showing diminishing feelings of loyalty to their current employers and are in constant search for learning opportunities, growth, and flexibility.

Although we can’t be certain of what the future holds, we can be sure that the modern system of education is not laying the foundations our children need for the ever-increasing digitalized world we live in.

But what can we do? As the adults living through this transition, how do we instill the skills and attitudes necessary in our children if their schools aren’t? It’s an uncertain and daunting prospect, and until this system changes, it does fall on us to be proactive and teach our children so they do not fall behind in a world that will undoubtedly be highly competitive and unpredictable.