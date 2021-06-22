Contributor Log In/Sign Up
AI and the Fight Against COVID-19

Nabil Adam

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced nearly every industry today to rethink their standard approaches to effectively deal with this massive obstacle. The healthcare and government sectors specifically have had to adapt more quickly, which has led to an acceleration in the development of artificial intelligence, or “AI.”

Given the impact AI can have in the medical world, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an emergency authorization of a somewhat untested algorithm to try and help speed up the fight against COVID. From this, however, several working vaccines have been developed, in addition to improved patient treatment and an increase in testing.

The discussion of robotics’ role in ending this pandemic began last summer, when professionals of several fields met virtually to analyze the current state of this technology, concluding that advances are important and necessary. One of the challenges, however, was that frontline healthcare workers needed a more localized adaptation of these advanced technologies. The studies conducted were unclear of bias in the data that had so far been collected.

Drug development and testing is one area that has seemed to benefit greatly from machine learning, given that standard methods can be costly and time consuming. Already existing drugs and those that have been FDA approved have been studied to treat COVID-19. This is where artificial intelligence comes into play. AI is ideal for combing through enormous collections of data and gathering information from various sources.

Of course, which drugs will be approved for patient treatment will be decided by physicians. But, AI can better regulate clinical trials and cut down time spent on testing. For example, this technology can create simulations as to how some of these drugs will work when paired with certain data like health records and insurance claims.

With all of this said, while the COVID-19 pandemic is still present in our world today, there is much to be optimistic about. Artificial intelligence has proven to be a helpful tool in the fight against this disease, much like its role in fighting other existing diseases. The key is continuous testing to determine the metaphorical ‘nail in the coffin’ for COVID.

Originally published on NabilAdam.net

    Nabil Adam, Ph.D. at Rutgers University

    Dr. Nabil Adam is a pioneer in the fields of cybersecurity and healthcare technology and has amassed specializations in machine learning, personalized medicine, and clinical/healthcare informatics. With nearly five decades of experience in his portfolio, Nabil travels the globe to lend his expertise at conventions, symposiums, and workshops; has written over 200 publications and 11 books focusing on his specializations and related research; and still finds the time to mentor Ph.D. students. He is a tenured faculty member at Rutgers University, where he teaches Medicine and Computer & Information Systems. Nabil diligently pursues personal and professional leadership opportunities, which his educational history exhibits. Dr. Adam obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Cairo University and immediately sought and earned an MA, MPhil, and a Ph.D. from Columbia University.

    Nabil Adam has spent the majority of his career as a Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University. He divides his time between editorial appointments for various journals and organizations, giving talks both nationally and internationally, founding & running initiatives, and teaching courses. Dr. Adam was appointed to dozens of editorial appointments as a Member of the Editorial Board, Executive Editor-in-Chief or General Chair of organizations such as Big Data Applications in Biomedical & Health Sciences and Information Technology Applications in Biomedicine. While he is predominantly called upon to speak on Cyber-Security topics, he is still sought after in the medical community for his expertise by such entities as the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society. Nabil founded several initiatives that prioritize health and public safety including the Regional Drinking Water Safety and Security Consortium and the Meadowlands Environmental Research Institute. Nabil has also raised nearly $20 million in grants and funding for research he has participated in, managed, or spearheaded. Dr. Adam is proud to have been able to make a difference in the lives of some of his students, postdoctoral associates, and colleagues. 

    When asked what excites him the most about the Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence industry, Dr. Adam says,”I’m most excited by its tremendous potential to bring about revolutionary changes in many application areas, including healthcare and cybersecurity.”  

    Over the years, Nabil Adam has supplemented his teaching and research duties with government work, specifically with NASA and the Department of Homeland Security. During the four years he spent working as a Research Fellow with the NASA Center of Excellence in Space Data and Information Sciences, Nabil participated in multiple initiatives with the ultimate goal of conducting computer science research that would ultimately apply to both space and earth sciences.

    Dr. Adam played a critical role in the commercialization of Linux software and served as a member of a scientific team to establish a commercial sector for the Space Research Association. Dr. Adam’s next government undertaking occurred several years later when he accepted the position of Fellow, Senior Program Manager, and Branch Chief for the Science and Technology Directorate of the Department of Homeland Security. He was directly in charge of mentoring groups of researchers and led several initiatives concerning cyber-security. Dr. Adam was also a member of the HealthCare and Public Health Sector R&D Joint Advisory Working Group and Chair of the Medical Supply Chain R&D Subgroup.

    Nabil Adam has continuously established himself as a leader dedicated to bringing excellence to every endeavor he undertakes. His mastery of cyber-security, information systems, and medicine has earned him many awards and commendations throughout the years, and he will undoubtedly continue to do so for the duration of his career.

    When Nabil isn’t working, he enjoys skiing. He says, “I love being out in the fresh air, below the blue skies. Coming down the white slope is exceptionally exhilarating.” His idea of the perfect day is one where “at the end of the day, I feel that I’ve taken some small steps toward where I want to be in my life.” 

