Ahmed Alomari – When You Learn From Your Mistakes, You Can Experience Great Personal Growth

Ahmed says, you have to be dedicated to the business you’re trying to build or the goals you’re trying to accomplish. Without dedication, little else will matter. Many of us have a lot of interests, and we’d like to do something with all of those things, but until you become dedicated to one interest and make it work as a business model, you will not see the success you desire. I’ve struggled with this quite often. Being spread too thin and too scattered leads to little success. You may have some success in several areas, but is that enough? Don’t you want to create a big success?

At 27, Ahmed Alomari p/k/a G Money would have been written off as a failure. He was working a dead-end job. The future appeared dim for him, from the outside looking in. Who would have known that three years later he would become a self-made millionaire running a social media empire and investing business? He made his first million by the age of 30. By 31, he sold his social media company including an Alexa top 5,000 website, to the former execs of MySpace! At only 31 years old, he had an estimated net worth of US $5.5 million. His ‘overnight’ success is anything but, which people struggle to understand. With nearly 3 million followers across social media, people DM daily curious about his success. They want to know his secret sauce and here are four things Ahmed focused on in his humble beginnings. 

Early in his twenties, working as a pizza delivery guy, Ahmed knew there was something better and the only way to get ahead was to make money work for him.  

Ahmed Never Give UpHe Learned from Mistakes

Ahmed had several business ventures that failed miserably. He tried vending machines, gumball machines. Success took time. But he learned from his mistakes and, from experience, built principles and formula. He says everyone has regrets, and everyone’s made mistakes. Whether those were related to work, your personal life, or your basic judgment, some mistakes might feel like they haunt you. But not every mistake needs to be a completely negative thing. In fact, when you learn from your mistakes, you can experience great personal growth.

He didn’t care about his comfort zone, and he didn’t want to be normal. He wanted his life to be extraordinary and that required sacrifice. He cut costs and saved his money. He established his skill set and cut his niche. He reflected on all the foolish things he used to spend money on and instead decided to invest in himself to get ahead! When he is not consulting, he loves to spend his time with his wife and 6 children.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

