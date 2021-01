How can I be a bridge

to help you cross what

you need to cross?

This is finally all I aspire to.

To reach across the divide

because I have been so divided.

To pick up what is broken

because I have done the breaking.

To ask for guidance because I

too have been so stubborn.

A Question to Walk With: How can you be a bridge to someone in need? What would that look like? And how might you grow for giving in such a lasting way?