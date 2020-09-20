African Royal Ayo Mary Laurent: A True Entrepreneur From the Start

Ayo Mary Laurent never had to look too far for inspiration. Her love of fabric and design were inborn, the passion for design and clothing were natural and helped shape the label into what it is today. Her collection provides impeccable high-quality adornments that incorporate design-forward footwear, briefcases for men, and exquisite women handbags.

The Nigerian born princess and creative director, Ayo Mary Laurent aims to mix style with lavishness, resulting in the most creative and elegant apparel and accessories. Having showrooms in Nigeria and England, Mary manages to come up with entirely flawless designs for men and women and delivering her designs everywhere. Ranging from hot sequined night outfits to dazzling organized purses, this remarkable fashion brand rejoices glamour in every form possible.

The capable youthful creator is of the view that attitude is a demeanour, and it is presented through every design. Each piece is a style statement and is ideal for any event, either you got to hang out in the day or attend a premiere. Outfitted with a smooth and classy site, the brand Mary Laurent is wholly set to take into account a more extensive crowd by offering a protected online business stage and reliable delivery. Furthermore, similar to each attempt that she has set out upon up to this point, it’s just going to get more significant and much all the more exhilarating. What stands out is that, the African Princess Ayo Mary Laurent never fails to amaze us and keeps surprising the fashion industry with her magnificent collections.