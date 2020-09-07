Affirmations For Love: 44 Positive Love Affirmations For Everyone Who Wants to Bring Love Into Their Lives

What do you think about first when considering love?

Some people go to memories with their spouse or partner, remembering the best times of their relationship.

Others think about their children, pets, or successful moments.

You might think about the times when you made a positive impact at work or in your community.

How we think about love depends on our experiences. The goal is to create a positive emotional connection to the people, places, and things that define us.

When you want to attract more of these opportunities, affirmations for love can change your mindset. Instead of waiting for luck or fate to help you find relationships, this choice enables you to take matters into your own hands.

What Kind of Love Do You Hope to Attract?

The Ancient Greeks had a language that was based on direct observation. It used words for specific circumstances to provide a highly descriptive account of individual thoughts and feelings.

When we speak of love today, it can mean almost anything.

Different cultures use this expression in unique ways, but all of us still emphasize the points driven home by the Greeks. That’s because they identified seven different love types.

1. Eros Love

This love represents the physical attraction that two or more people have for each other. It reflects the passion that happens during intimate moments, whether real or in the imagination.

2. Philia Love

This description of love represents the affection and compassion that you have for your closest friends and family. It’s the place where you feel the most comfortable.

3. Storge Love

This love describes the connection that parents have for their kids. It’s a unique feeling that doesn’t exist outside of this perspective. Adopted children receive this same affection when brought into a family.

4. Agape Love

Many religions and faiths use this love expression to define what God, the Divine, or anything supernatural offers for believers. It is universal, selfless, and connected to us all.

5. Ludus Love

When you feel like flirting with someone, you’re experiencing this kind of love. Couples can transition from this expression to others as they build their connections with one another.

6. Pragma Love

When people stay together for decades, their love expression turns to this description. It’s the kind of emotion that only develops when you’re around the same person for a lifetime.

7. Philautia Love

This love is an internal expression of how we feel about ourselves. Before we have the capability of loving others, we must understand this expression because it nurtures from inside the heart.

When you express love affirmations to attract specific qualities or emotions toward your being, focus on your preferred connection.

You’ll attract the specific energy that you want to see in your life.

What Love Do You Hope to Attract Today?

Love attractions are not something that you can fake until the right person or people come into your life.

Your heart is the center of this process. What you treasure there is what your energy attracts when expressing love affirmations.

That’s why having a complete understanding of what to expect with each love type is essential to a successful outcome.

Out of the seven love types, affirmations typically attract four: familial, friendship, romantic, and universal.



Which of these options do you hope to bring into your life today?

1. Familial Love

The first kind of love we experience in life is familial love. The bond we form with parents and siblings are important experiences that create a lasting impact on our understanding and expression of love later in life.

Even in situations where the familial relationship is negative or absent, the lack of that bond is painful. It is as though something crucial to our well-being as infants and children is missing.

This bond is so essential to human existence that children will often still love parents and family members who have abused, abandoned, or mistreated them.

For those fortunate enough to have positive and supportive relationships with family members, the continual cultivation of that bond over a lifetime can provide feelings of stability, identity, and support in the face of challenges.

2. Friendship

Close friends are often people who know the secrets you keep from other people and who love and accept you for your flaws. They share their ideas, thoughts, and experiences with you. Your life is richer because of them.

Friends don’t have the onus of being romantic partners upon whom we often heap a sizable amount of expectations and then turn against when those expectations are unmet.

A friendship creates the family you choose as you set out to create a life of your own outside of your childhood home. A friend’s ability to love and accept you as you are can provide vital support and reassurance as you make your way in the world.

3. Romantic Love

This type of love can encompass at least three of the major Greek categories: eros (passion), ludus (flirtation), and pragma (long-lasting love).

Romantic love is that thunderbolt type of emotion we can feel instantly or as time passes. It’s what most people define as a life goal: to meet their soulmate, partner, spouse, or lifelong partner.

Though the strong emotions of an intense romantic connection often make it fertile ground for conflict as insecurities arise and the fear of losing that love grows, it is also one of the most character-building experiences we can have.

Navigating this sea of heady feelings and finding calm, steady waters is a skill we often learn by first drowning in the storms of a few ill-destined relationships.

The rewards of love and of loving are so great that most of us do, even after a terrible breakup or divorce, eventually get back out there and open our hearts again. That’s because romantic love is a wonderful part of the human experience.

4. Universal Love

Universal love is the kind of love that drives us to offer our time in charity work or help a stranger. It can also be felt when we admire a beautiful view from the top of a mountain or a sense of deep inner fulfillment while having a religious or spiritual experience.

It’s a sense of love for the brotherhood of the human race and the entire universe, including all beings and matter. Though all humans can feel and cultivate this type of love in their lives, some feel a calling to dedicate their lives to it.

Love Affirmations You Can Try Right Now

If you’re ready to bring love into your life, try reciting these affirmations to yourself. You can choose a few to repeat each day or select one that feels the most meaningful.

It helps to recite the love affirmations for at least five minutes. You can whisper them, say them as thoughts, or speak them out loud.

I am open and ready to give and receive love. I deserve a profoundly nurturing and fulfilling passion. I am worthy of love. I love myself. I accept myself how I am and cultivate self-love. I trust that love will find me. True love starts within. My heart offers love to all beings everywhere. I am attracting a real connection. I am loved and cherished by friends, family, and loved ones. I am manifesting a healthy, loving relationship. I have an infinite supply of love to give and receive. I am radiating love. I am inviting abundant love into my life. Wherever I go, I find love. I am the essence of Divine Love. Connected to Universal Energy, love comes through me and spreads to the world. The love I am seeking is seeking me. I am attracting deep, earth-shattering, soul-shaking love. I trust my heart to guide me to true love. I release all past hurt and am ready to be vulnerable in love again. I choose love over fear. Love is a white light that fills me with its healing powers. I am attracting a kind, gentle, loving partner. I offer acceptance, support, and love for my friends and family. I forgive any wrongs done to me by my family members and offer love and healing to my entire lineage. My inner self is healthy, my heart is faithful, and my love is unconditional. I feel loved fully for who I am. I have much love inside of me to share with others. Other people treasure my love. I am ready to meet my soulmate. Each day is an opportunity for love to grow. The door to lasting love is open to me. The Universe is love. The love I seek from others needs to be cultivated within me first. My love is beautiful, intense, and passionate. Even if I am hurt, offering love and compassion is always the right thing to do. My relationships are positive and offer the highest good to all of those affected by them. I don’t need to do anything to deserve love. My soul is nurtured by the abundance of love in my life. I believe in love. I am ready for love to change my life. I am genuinely open, vulnerable, and trusting with my loved ones. My love is a precious gift that I have the power to choose when, how, and to whom to give.

Are You Ready to Attract Love?

Positive love attractions happen when we make ourselves open to the possibility of a connection.

If you close your mind to the possibility of love before you start, finding those connections can feel like an impossible task!

Spending time in contemplation with love affirmations can help you draw the people close that make you even better. These relationships should build you up instead of tearing you down.

It may also help to share these affirmations with others when you have the chance. After all, we could all use a little extra peace and kindness these days!

Read next:

1. Affirmations For Self Confidence

2. Affirmations For Self Worth

3. Positive Affirmations For Men

4. Affirmations For Anxiety

All the images/illustrations used in this blog post are copyright to Depositphotos