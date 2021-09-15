Adverse Effects of Covid on Mental Health- An Overview by Martin Polanco

March 2020 was the time when the whole world became familiar with COVID-19. The pandemic has changed the way of living all around the globe. The changes are not limited to changes in physical aspects but these changes are also mental. People have lost families, jobs, homes, and whatnot. This time has not been easy on anyone.

How has the pandemic affected people mentally – Martin Polanco

People have suffered a lot during the pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in people being isolated and staying away from their loved ones. Humans are social creatures and they have this constant need to socialize, to be able to interact with others, to spend time with the people they like. But the pandemic does not allow people to do so.

Anxiety

Coping up with daily life during this hard time is not an easy thing to do and as a result, many people have faced issues related to mental health. Anxiety is a common issue that has been widely seen in people ever since the pandemic began. People are scared of the disease and the fear of them or their loved ones getting affected by it makes them anxious.

Anyone can have feelings like that by the mere thought of seeing a loved one suffer and things get even worse when there is a possibility of death. The all-over condition has been more or less the same. Any news channel that displays the stats related to covid can paint a horrifying picture in the minds of the people and those who already have minor issues related to mental health can suffer even more.

Depression

Millions of lives have been lost all around the world. The pandemic has taken children and adults alike and this loss of lives has been felt strongly by those left behind. Almost everyone has seen someone close to them die and due to the contagious nature of the disease, people did not even get to say a proper goodbye. All of this has created a void in the lives of so many people which has resulted in depression.

This loss and isolation are not at all good for mental health and these issues can increase in the future if preventive measures are not taken. At this time, the most important thing is to address the issue at hand. People should talk openly about mental health and look for support from their friends and family. An even better way to cope with things would be to see a professional who can provide the much-needed help to overcome the situation.

Martin Polanco and other mental healthcare experts have expressed their concerns for these increasing adverse effects and have suggested people seek professional help in the form of therapy and counseling. This would help people a lot because the key to overcoming such issues is to properly address them and to open up about them and a professional would know exactly how to help.