Adventures of a Girl in a Jungle

1st person perspective

The girl fell in love with the toxic wolf: disliked by everyone, hurt by life, that’s why he’s rude and cruel towards others.

“He wasn’t loved enough”, – the girl thought and rushed to love him even more.

She dedicated herself to him. She didn’t pay attention to his silence, severity, aloofness, ingratitude and rudeness. “He had a difficult family situation as a child, so he cannot express his feelings correctly” she convinced herself. “When he finally realizes that I love him unconditionally, he will soften”. She didn’t know why she needed this relationship, she believed that she has to heal him.

2nd person perspective

Everything in the girl irritated the wolf. At the beginning of their relationship it was interesting and enjoyable; the girl’s love, her attention. She scratched his back, cooked his food, straightened his bedding. She didn’t throw tantrums at him and didn’t demand anything from him. But then everything became utterly boring to him and he got fierce. The girl’s eyes filled with tears, but she said nothing.

“Why can’t she just leave?”

Sometimes he openly flirted with other female wolves. The girl silently endured everything. Sometimes he felt ashamed and allowed her to scratch his back again, and she did. Her love infuriated him and seemed clingy, his guilt also tormented him. He simply didn’t hold out that night. He understood it was too much, but he wanted her to leave by herself.

3rd person perspective

The sheriff has seen many wolves during his tenure. And he knew that disliked grim wolves often attract girls who want to be Savior. If this doesn’t work out, and often it doesn’t because he is a wolf, not a house dog, girls find themselves in the role of a victim. And now the sheriff is writing down the girl’s complaints about the wolf’s rude behavior. Usually, the next role for such girls is the aggressor. It remains only to happen, for the girl to stop just complaining and start organizing a hunt on the wolf. The sheriff asked the girl to take her to her place.

“I’m sure we’re gonna meet again”.