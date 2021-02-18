Adopting a Basic Mental Fitness Regimen

As a society, we are taught to exercise our bodies to stay in shape. Hit the gym, build up your muscle; it’s an obvious formula.

What’s not so obvious is exercising our minds. There are very simple exercises we can complete every day that have profound benefits on our brains.

Even though the science-backed benefits are clear, society just hasn’t caught up yet. This will change in time, but we encourage you to jump in, ahead of the curve.

What is Mental Fitness?

Mental fitness is about keeping your brain and emotional health in tip-top shape.

It doesn’t mean training for “Brain Olympics” or acing an IQ test. It refers to a series of exercises that help you slow down, decompress, and operate at your highest potential.

Mental fitness is something that is overlooked in today’s society; a cultural blindspot if you will.

Sam Harris puts it best: “Your mind is the basis of everything that you experience and of every contribution you make to the lives of others. Given this fact, doesn’t it makes sense to train it?”

Meet Your Basic Needs First

Before starting a mental fitness regimen, it’s important to make sure your body’s basic needs are taken care of first. These 3 are non-negotiable.

Humans operate best when we sleep for 7-8 hours a night; if you want more information on what sleep does for the body and mind, and tips for hitting the sheets read this. You need to keep yourself hydrated. Our brains can’t operate at the highest level without plenty of water. How much water should you drink? Listen to your brain. The body requires 20-30 minutes of movement a day. This can be anything from walking to yoga to swimming; make it something you enjoy!

Hitting the Mental Gym

Once your basic needs are met, it’s time to get those mental gains!

There are dozens of exercises and techniques that are proven to give our brains a boost. We’ve selected three that we do every single day.

We recommended completing them in the following order:

5 Minutes of Box-Breathing 10-Minute Mindfulness Meditation 5-Minute Gratitude Writing Exercise

All together you’ve got a 20-minute regimen that is scientifically proven to boost your focus, calm your mind, increase your happiness, and more.

We created a free rundown and guided walkthrough of all three exercises if you would like. Click here to check it out.

