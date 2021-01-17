Adapting to Change

Human resilience is what empowers us to accept and adapt to changing situations. It involves the ability to work through and cope with arduous human experiences. Unfortunately it is a part of life that we all have to go through as change is inevitable. How we think, act and react to situations, can have an enormous impact on our lives. Our beliefs and thoughts shape the way we behave. We are empowered from the inside out and we need to feed a positive mind.

The reality of life is that it can be downright difficult at times. However, these experiences can help us to gain appreciation and understanding. Sometimes we just have to accept that some things are out of our control – if we try to resist this fact we are simply creating more stress for ourselves.

For many of us this is a time of unprecedented struggle and upheaval. As the future is currently so uncertain it’s difficult to pin our hopes of happiness on our expectations. We need to learn to adapt to life as it is now and begin to focus on what we can control. Instead of being consumed with negativity we need to aim to keep a positive perspective.

The Way Forward

Accepting our strengths and weaknesses can help us to wipe out any feelings of incapability. By understanding ourselves a little better we can become aware of any negative traits and attempt to build on our positive qualities. This can help us to grow and increase our levels of life satisfaction. Being more self-aware means we have an understanding of who we are and how we relate to the world.

Drawing on our past experiences can help us to cope with the challenges we’re facing today. It can help us find the positives in the difficult situations we’ve already lived through. We can learn and grow from any experience when we are willing. We can start to regain a sense of control by being pro-active. The more we adapt and accept our situation, the more effectively we will be able to cope with it and begin to move forward.

Unexpected Opportunities

It is important to try to stop thinking about change as a loss and to focus on the opportunities we can create from the unknown. Many of us have lost jobs leaving us feeling like we’ve failed but this is where we need to step back, look at the situation as a transition and start to review our options. Maybe there’s money to be made online, which in the current climate may be a more appropriate way of working for us. The point being that by focusing on the solution, we begin to find our way out of the unknown and formulate ideas of where we need to plan to head next.

Prepare to Expect the Unexpected

Life keeps moving and we have to go with it. We need to learn to approach change as a process and become more open to the unexpected gems that await us. It can take time to see the benefits but changing our outlook can help us to remain positive throughout the process – this is how we become more resilient.