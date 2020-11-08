Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Adam K Veron provides health hacks to follow during the lockdown

Life after lockdown will expose individuals to a completely different world. You may have to reset your plans and your routine according to the new normal; the new way of life will bring changes in various human life dimensions. There are a lot of factors that play an integral role in this process. As provided by Adam K Veron, health is of paramount importance amid lockdown, which can hardly get overlooked. The nutritional needs of an individual, mental and physical health, life habits, work habits, need to stay balanced to lead an everyday life with ease.

Valuable guidance to stay healthy during the lockdown as provided by Adam Veron

Follow a Routine life: Whether lockdown or even in normal circumstances,practice stands very important for human life discipline. A lot of challenges may result from lockdown. With work from home as a new way of life, people might get inclined towards comfort eating to combat boredom and anxiety. However, your routine cannot get disturbed at any cost. If you never had astructure, try to strike one because there are many benefits associated with it. If you already had a routine, try to stick to it no matterwhat. Adam Veron tries to emphasize the importance of getting back to healthy eating habits and proper planning. Try to make healthy food and stay away from junk food and high-calorie food.

Improve your Sleep patterns: mental health ultimately depends upon the sleeping habits of an individual. If you suffer from poor sleep because of lockdown, then always remember that you are not alone in this situation. Also, do not try to avoid the problem and get immersed in social media. Poor sleep can disrupt the hormonal balance, leading to stress and anxiety in the long run. Try to improve your sleep by way of different means. Keep your phone away for at least an hour before your bedtime. It will help to relax your mind and get you proper sleep.

Prevent deficiencies: You must find out whether you are deficient in vitamin D. Studies have revealed that Vitamin D plays a vital role in increasing the immune power. It will help to optimize your hormonal levels. According to Adam K Veron, the deficiency of vitamin D can lead to various illnesses thatmaynegatively affect your health. Regular exposure to sunlight is indeedbeneficial for vitamin D production.

Imbibe healthy life habits: your free time during a pandemic should develop healthy life habits. It should includepracticing productive activities, exercising, and walking, nutritional food intakefor a healthy life. Your habits can help you stay away from medication and lead an everyday life without coming across with unforeseen medical emergencies.

You must know that health hacks are useful only when you follow them judiciously in light of the above-given points. Try to internalize the effects of health hacks that can help you lead a healthy life without unnecessary medication and doctor visits. Only when you act responsibly towards yourself can transform things miraculously.

    Adam K Veron, Venture Capital Investor

    Adam Veron is a Experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the investment management industry. Skilled in Negotiation, Budgeting, Business Planning, Operations Management, and Sales. Strong business development professional with over 20 years of Marketing and Networking experience.

