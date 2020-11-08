Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Adam K Veron explains evidence-based methods for catering to mental health during a pandemic

By

Pandemic fatigue has become an inseparable part of human life. The long months of lockdown have impacted human life in various ways. The pervasive effects of Covid-19 and the restrictions imposed on human beings have resulted in cutting edge changes in human life. It has impacted mental health in a negative way leading to stress, insomnia, and anxiety. Psychological well-being is of paramount importance as the overall wellbeing of an individual depends on mental health.

Adam K Veron has tried to draw the attention of readers towards psychological well-being. It is a state which includes your experience of personal growth, your feeling about autonomy, your surface about managing your life, having a positive approach towards life, knowing yourself well, and having a positive purpose and meaning of life.

Amid pandemic, psychological well-being needs to get addressed in a completely different manner. It is here that some valuable ideas have helped people to cater to their mental health all across the world.

Adam Veron gives out valuable suggestions for mental stability

• Exploring the meaning and purpose of life: life is not meaningless and purposeless. All you need is to explore the real purpose of your life. You may study it by asking yourself specificessential questions about your aim in life, your areas of interest, professional well-being, family involvement, etc. When you can explore your life’s real purpose, you will have a clear idea about your efforts towards that direction. The uncertain situation caused by a pandemic can get challenged by way of your clear purpose of life. When you work towards the aim of your life, nothing else matters.

• Autonomy: you will have to find a variety of ways to retain your sense of independence. Despite the restrictions imposed utilizing lockdown, your freedom stands very important.Controlling your life according to your principles and not letting others control your life is an essential factor. According to Adam Veron, when you have complete control of your life, you must not let anything else disrupt it. You will have to take charge of your own life through proper schedules and weekly plans to keep you engaged.

• Personal growth: personal growth does not mean expertise. Not every individual is a master in every aspect of life. However, what is required is gaining knowledge to cater to personal growth. Try to learn something new and achieve your health goals. It will help you to stay focused and work towards your overall development.

• Managing life: you will have to avoid any temptation that might lead to complacent behavior. Even if you stayhome, never try to compromise on your discipline; try to maintain your usual routine so that you can strike a balance between work, leisure, and physical activity.

• Develop a positive relationship: in life, according to Adam K Veron, positive relations play an essential role. You can use various means like social media, emails, video chats, etc. to develop a positive relationship with people who matter to you. Try to take an active interest in the wellbeing and welfare of others in society. It will cater to your development in the long run.

There are a lot of benefits of staying home during the pandemic. However, you should know your needs and requirements and their work accordingly to achieve your targets. Getting to know yourself can help you to chalk out a proper plan for your future life. Try to develop an appropriate strategy for striking a balance between your personal life and your community life amid lockdown.

    Adam K Veron, Venture Capital Investor

    Adam Veron is a Experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the investment management industry. Skilled in Negotiation, Budgeting, Business Planning, Operations Management, and Sales. Strong business development professional with over 20 years of Marketing and Networking experience.

