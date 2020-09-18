Adam K Veron Discusses about Foods that Boost Immunity amid the Corona Crisis

A nourishing diet daily is best for the immune system amid the pandemic. Both of them help you stay healthy and protect you from ailments. When you have a strong immune system, your body gains the ability to fight diseases and infections. Though there is no vaccine invented to fight the coronavirus, eating healthy foods can boost your immunity to fight infections. Include loads of minerals and vitamins in your daily diet to avoid falling sick. Adam K Veron, a health-conscious entrepreneur shares a few healthy foods to boost your immunity system.

Adam K Veron prefers turmeric tea and milk

Turmeric is called the golden spice and acts as an anti-oxidant, powered with anti-inflammatory qualities to help you fight ailments. Turmeric has curcumin, which is a compound found in the spice, is a very robust agent, and helps to heal infections and wounds. You can include a glass of turmeric milk in your diet.

Many people take turmeric in the wrong way. Instead of having it with water, boil the spice in milk or have it with black pepper. Turmeric tea is also a healthy option to fight infections.

Eat citrus fruits in plenty

Did you know that Vitamin C and D play a crucial role in keeping your immune system strong to fight diseases and infections? That is why you need to include as much as citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, key lime, grapefruit, tangerines, mandarins, sweet lime, and more. According to Adam K Veron, you also need to eat mushrooms, egg yolks, salmon, sardines, cod liver oil, canned tuna, soymilk, oatmeal, and cereals. Patients infected with the coronavirus are provided with vitamin C via intravenous therapy delivering liquids directly into their veins.

Include ginger and garlic in your diet

Ginger and garlic are two nutritious additions to your diet that are common, natural anti-virus foods to protect you from cough, cold, or flu. The experts recommend that you drink ginger or garlic juice or take them raw to boost your immunity.

Besides, you can mash a single garlic clove and expose the same to air for approx five minutes. This way, the compound allicin that has robust medical properties become active. After five minutes, you can the garlic mash.

Include red bell peppers to your meal

It is good to have citrus fruits that have vitamin C, have you considered red bell peppers that comes with three times the vitamin C compared to citrus fruits. Bell peppers are also rich in beta-carotene. You will get 127 mg of the vitamin in this healthy food. Apart from strengthening your immunity, vitamin C keeps your skin healthy. Beta-carotene changes to vitamin A that helps in keeping your skin and eyes healthy.

Try yogurt

Add Greek yogurt rich in vitamin D, to your diet to improve your immune system and fight ailments. Always opt for plain yogurt instead of the flavored ones with sugar. Sweeten your yogurt with some healthy fruits as well as a spoonful of honey if you like.

Conclusion

Now that you have the list of these healthy foods, include them in your diet to stay healthy and fight diseases and infections.