Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Accepting the Pandemic Burnout and How to Move Forward

Ways we can manage our mental health to combat the COVID-19 burnout

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
pandemic-burnout-rachael-brooks

The real-life Groundhog Day was on February 2. But since then, and before if I’m being honest, everyday feels like February 2. I wake up feeling like I just closed my eyes and hit the ground running, scrambling to fix breakfast, get everyone dressed, put on my daily sweatshirt/leggings combo, whisk my littlest off to preschool, and preparing myself as well as my 5-year-old for yet another day of virtual kindergarten. Get it done. Go to sleep. Do it again. All on repeat.

Now let me make a few important disclaimers: I realize my life could be 100 times worse. I realize that I am so incredibly fortunate to have my two sweet kiddos. I realize that we have the option to stay home and stay safe during this pandemic. I realize all of this. But in my efforts to stay fully honest and transparent, life is wearing on me right now. And also, we should never invalidate our own situations and feelings just because someone else could have it worse. Someone will always have it worse. Someone will always have it better. But we have no control over that.

What we do have control over is validating ourselves and eliminating the comparison to the best of our abilities.

So back to this Groundhog Day business, part of me wants to jet set to somewhere tropical and float in a pool with a drink in hand for two weeks. And then the other part of me wants to wake up naturally, perhaps around 9AM, and then decide if and when I will get out of bed. To then be followed by an entire day of TV binging. A girl can dream.

I think what this boils down to is burnout. A weird type of burnout, but burnout, nonetheless. Despite the mundane nature of our days right now, they are busy in their own way, making them exhausting.

So what do we do about it? For starters, accept these feelings and know that it is totally valid to feel this way. I am the first person to beat myself up over a lack of productivity, letting my kids spend hours on screens, not having a whole week of meals planned out, and the infinite list goes on. But this week, I caught myself. Even better, I caught myself during a therapy session.

I basically started my session saying that I am just blah. I had no other way to describe it. There has been nothing catastrophic, earth shattering, life altering. Just blah. As we dissected this notion further, I began to stumble across some acceptance and grace for myself. It’s ok to feel blah. It’s ok to have no daily plan. It’s ok to pick your clean clothes out of the laundry basket that’s been sitting there for three days. It’s ok to escape through a TV show (side note – I am binging one of my all-time favorite shows, Dawson’s Creek on Netflix right now and reliving my best 90s days). It’s all ok.

Sure there may be some underlying elements of depression to this, which I am no stranger to. I thankfully also notice this and see a psychiatrist regularly, in addition to my therapist. I am basically a walking advertisement for mental health. But again, it’s ok.

The best takeaway from this week’s therapy session was when my therapist said, “the next time you find yourself beating yourself up for feeling blah or not being productive or whatever the case may be, change your tune to say ‘what is one thing I can do for myself?’” It won’t always work out perfectly, but if we don’t at least try, it never will.  Even if it’s going into your closet for 5 minutes while your kids jump on your bed. Just try.

For those feeling blah, burnt out, low, on an endless Groundhog Day loop, I see you. Hang in there and let yourself feel it.

Stay well, friends.

To join our self-care community and receive monthly wellness tips, content, and more, subscribe to our newsletter here!

    Rachael Brooks, Author &amp; Speaker

    Rachael Brooks, Author & Speaker

    Rachael Brooks is a writer and public speaker in the sexual violence prevention and mental wellness sectors, located in Raleigh, NC. She currently speaks with and serves on the board of InterAct of Wake County, a North Carolina area nonprofit focusing on giving sexual assault survivors a voice. Rachael is the author of Beads (Koehler Books), a memoir detailing her journey from sexual assault victim to survivor. Beads speaks to the challenges that sexual assault victims face and the range of emotions they experience throughout the recovery process. Her story takes place immediately following her graduation from UNC-Chapel Hill and describes the many injustices she experienced within the justice system, which are still very pertinent today.

    Strolling the Target aisles with her youngest, having impromptu cul-de-sac parties, watching college basketball, and frequenting the many different local coffee shops are among her favorite activities.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Essentials of Life Mean Embracing My Essence—And the Truth About My Fears

    by Jenna Tidd
    Community//

    LaWann Moses of LAM Consulting: “Have a determined and growth mindset”

    by Fotis Georgiadis
    Community//

    Life Lessons I Learned Working At Yale

    by Tracy Lynn Brack RN, BSN

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.