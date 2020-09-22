Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Accepting Realistic Standards on Aging and Beauty

There is no such thing as perfect. Let's strive to be real.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Unmet expectations are the root of pain. Even psychological torment.

The problem is that in the fashion industry, advertisers peddle unattainable beauty standards. To achieve it is to somehow “live your best life” which is a deceitful and paradoxical claim: A female consumer cannot reach the impossible, and implicit in that claim is they cannot live a so-called best life.

Air-Brushed Icons Have Become False Gods

What is aesthetic utopia anyway? 

As if paraded in a circus, bulimic models are exhibited on Photoshopped magazines. In reality, they’re fake, manufactured images that influence teens and adult women to seek a costly but non-existent destination. A painful journey that requires spending $80 billion annually worth of beauty and personal care products in the U.S. but whose mental and physical outcomes are as unfortunate as the malnourished mannequins they emulate. 

According to National Report on Self Esteem, 98% of girls feel an immense pressure to look a certain way, and 92% of teen girls want to change something about their looks. Moreover, 90% have eating disorders according to the National Association for Self Esteem while one in four fall into a clinical diagnosis such as cutting, depression and other disorders.

Insecurities as Powerful Selling Points

“It’s ironic that the beauty industry employs ugly tactics to magnify insecurities instead of truly caring for customers,” says Kate Duff, brand coordinator at Fiera Cosmetics, a growing global cosmetics brand focused on quality and authenticity. “Unfortunately, the industry’s selling strategy is to coerce the emotionally vulnerable into buying beauty as prepackaged products. They reinforce messages of inadequacy to meet sales quotas.”

Your tits are small. No man will love such a flat butt. Those aren’t designer handbags. You’ll never find a husband.

These demonic voices swirl in one’s head until an unfortunate consumer rings the cash register and/or reaches a psychological breaking point by starving or cutting herself.

Disrupting the Old-Fashioned Way

“At Fiera, we passionately reject this type of toxic revenue model,” says Kate Duff. “Instead, our interest is to enhance our customers’ experience by offering high-quality, gimmick-free products that help improve not just their natural outward beauty, but also their long-term skin health. In contrast to traditional marketing, we hire models our customers can actually identify with and who portray the real-life challenges of maturing beauty.” 

There are nearly 60 million senior citizens in America and that number will grow. 10,000 people turn 65 every day.

Buying beauty in a bottle leads to the pain of unmet expectations; less cash; and the seeking of approval from others in a quest that must always arrive at life’s inevitabilities, anyway: wrinkles, gray hair and aging body. To achieve psychological balance, one must somehow learn acceptance, grace and dignity. Why not learn it sooner?

Aging is part of life. There’s a right way to grow older and that’s to be mature and developed.

Overcoming Deception With Wisdom

There’s a Chinese proverb that mockingly refers to an object “as rare as phoenix feathers and unicorn horns.” The lesson is that some people seek the unobtainable.

Too many girls are withdrawn, depressed and hostile at themselves by trying to please superficial observers. It’s self-defeating.

Proverbs 8 teaches that wisdom and prudence dwell together. In Eastern philosophy, Buddha said “It is better to travel well than to arrive.” He added, “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.” Meaning, do not seek peace from the outside world.

In business, a company earns profits by somehow adding value to consumers by meeting a basic need (i.e., food and shelter), fulfilling a desire (producing a great movie), or eliminating pain (removing a tumor). Strangely, the fashion industry makes money by inflicting pain on customers: by displaying the fountain of youth and by selling hope that beauty is easily purchased.

You’d think more consumers would reject manipulators. Whisper to them that fool’s gold doesn’t exist before they embark on a perilous journey.

    Victoria Lucas, Executive Coach, MBA graduate

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What This Latina Entrepreneur Teaches Women About Confidence and Self-Love

    by Sofia Vargas
    Community//

    KNOWING YOU ARE ENOUGH

    by Gail Kauranen Jones
    Photo by Ivana Cajina on Unsplash
    Community//

    5 Ways to Re-Build Confidence When You Feel Insecure

    by Samantha Mirandola

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.