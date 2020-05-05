Abuse is such a strong word.

When I hear people talk about being molested or abused I find that it is a topic soooo far away from me. I feel like it has nothing to do with my reality. and I pity them.

But then I remembered a situation I had gone through as a child with a cousin of mine.

My mom had 7 brothers and sisters. She – and therefore we, her daughters – had little to no relationship with neither of them. Except for her closest sister who has 3 boys.

Her sister is a stay at home mom who met the love of her life at age 12. He was a few years older and they have been together ever since. She does not drive. Never had a job. Cooks wonderfully and plays cards like nobody’s business. She is a lovely person even though is as far away from the female figure my mother was working hard on making me and my sister become as possible.

Her husband is a successful scientist. Her boys are the smartest people I have ever know and got into colleges that I would have never dreamed of. The youngest one who is around my age is a sweetheart. Had a thousand girlfriends before he found the one and they now have 2 kids. They both work really hard to achieve their goals and they are the model of humility for me.

The oldest one is a genius. And he is also funny. of course it took him forever to find a girl because he was a nerd but eventually he found a woman that is as smart as he is and cooks as well as his mother does. If you ask me, that is intelligence. They have a baby girl who learned how to play chess at 5 years of age. Enough said.

And then there is the middle one. Took him about 7-8 years to graduate from a 4-year college. He does have the brains but the effort may not have been inputed in him with the same degree as the rest of his abilities.

He is so smart that the rest of the world must look boring to him. he has no big dreams. No big career goals. He wants a stress free job where he can get paid enough to give his family a simple, normal, enjoyable life. If there was a way one could work less for any reason he would be the first one to take it. He wants the rewards but hates the hustle.

I don’t remember how old I was. But we laid in a bed next to each other to listen to music, read a book or play a game. I honestly have no exact recollection of what happened and if it happened at all as some times one can reinvent their past of believe a lie if they think too much of it. But I do remember I was wearing a bikini top and shorts. Maybe we were at my parent’s beach place. And while we were doing whatever it was that we were doing he put his arms around me, gently reached my breasts with his hand and touched it. I was so embarrassed to say anything that I just pretended nothing was going on. Just like when you fart near a group of people and you just freeze, do not look at anybody’s faces and carry on. I was petrified. What scared me the most was what he would say about me if I spoke up. If I said something he could blame it on me. he could never talk to me again. he could tell his brothers. Back then all these feelings were 100% new to me. Nowadays when I listen to a Cosby or Weistein’s victims those are the exact same words they use.

I never told anyone. My mom died without ever knowing. Or maybe she did but was able to pull through without letting me see it through her. My dad would have either killed him or went even deeper into his depression. Anyhow, I only told it to my therapist, 30 something years later. I think she thinks I have been a victim of abuse at some point. The questions she asks me led me to believe that she may think I have typical PTSD behavior. Go figure.

With time I realized that that was only one of the many times I have been abused. Maybe the only time there was something sexual to it, but clearly it was not the only time I was abused.

After every single one of my many fights with my ex we would reconcile afterwards. Not with sex but with hours-long-deep conversations. B-O-R-I-N-G. He would point out my flaws as I would point out his and we would make promises we would never keep. After one of these fights we sat down at the couch for the reconcile phase. He held me and with his right arm in a very unwilling, casual way thouched my boob. I allowed him to do it afterall we were “married” and he had permission to touch me. But deep in my heart I knew it just didn’t feel right. Fast forward to Monday when we had our therapy session. I had always insisted we would do couple’s counselling and we may have attended about 5 sessions over the 11 years we were together because there was always something in his way that did not allow him to attend. (Of course after our separation he has been seeing this same counselor every week). Anyways, during our session we spoke about the fight we had and she asked me how I felt afterwards. I told her that his way of reconciling was touching my breast and that I had not felt comfortable with that. It took me all my stocked up bravery to speak of it in front of him and specially to a third party but somehow I found the will in me to do it.

So she asked me how I felt. The first word that came to mind was “abused”. Mauricio started laughing nervously because he could not understand how was it that I felt abused by him, the one that I was committed to. The one with whom I had sex with. The only man I had ever done weird things in bed with. The one. Period.

I went on and said that I felt like limits were crossed when he touched me even though we were still not over the fight. I felt like a puppet he could just play with whenever he felt like it. That only made him laugh even harder.

If I ever wanted any peace in my relationship I would have to take it back and apologize for several times in a row, say that I did not men it, that I say stupid shit all the time, beg him not to consider what i had said in therapy, etc. I did the best I could do for him to forgive me as I was the barren of all the troubles in our relationship.

The next time we had sex he asked me as a joke if him kissing me or taking my clothes off was abusive. It became a joke to him.

I never thought about it again.

We came to live in Chile with my promise that I would take care of everything. I would provide for him, my son and myself without having him cut back on the luxuries he had while living off of his father in Brazil.

I paid the rent, the school, gas, food, bought a car, new furniture, new appliances and some dinners and/or lunches out. Nevermind that we would go out for breakfast every saturday and sunday. And that he hated staying home which meant going to the finest restaurants in the city – I would not dare make him eat in a place that was below the level of where he ate in in Brazil.

I was faced with an enormous professional challenge here in Chile. And when I got home late in the evening I would face my second challenge: feeling guilty for having brought my family with me.

Within time I realized that abuse has many synonyms:

not being heard,

not being considered,

focus on pleasing others,

paying the price without getting what you asked for in return,

being the only one who compromises,

feeling guilty,

feeling guilty and having you partner reassure that,

sticking with someone that makes you feel less than you actually are,

jealousy,

enduring even through pain and suffering,

being with someone that reinforces your low self esteem,

being with someone that makes you feel like they are doing you a favor,

facing self-esteem-destroying comments as constructive feedback,

accept being put down,

let self-loathing, low self esteem people in so you can help them,

assuming that those around you are your responsibility,

identifying hate as love,

trading a false idea of protection for love,

when the fear of being alone makes you buy into anything.

Am I stupid?

Am I wired the wrong way?

Why did I put up with this for such a long time?

Why didn’t I listen to my heart and intuition?

Why did I think this was the best I could do?

Why are women more predisposed to eat that shit up?

Was it my mother’s fault?

Did she imprint in me the idea that we should be so lucky if any men chose to be with us?

Is enduring suffering a skill or a sin?

How come I made suffering my ongoing status?

Have no idea how to answer those questions.

What I do know is how to answer this one: “Will I ever allow myself to get sucked into that again?”. The answer is HELL NO.