A Year After Riots, Film Releases to Bring Peace to Communities

This Hollywood leading man with over 30 film and television credits, Kinyumba Mutakabbir, (has worked with Queen Latifah, Robert Downey Jr, Vivica Fox) is releasing a 10-minute short film documentary on the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Nguvu Kwa Watu, or Power to the People, is a film about the riots, the lack of progress, and strides the community must make. Kinyumba Mutakabbir is a QIGONG Master and CEO of Moments of Alignment.

He says, “The world is dealing with pain and we have to work together to avoid self destruction. I teach how to become in tune with the alignment of body, mind, and spirit. See another person as not combative, but Rather through a lens of love and support to work together as a city and as a race.” For more information, please visit information on the online film premiere here: watchnkw.com

