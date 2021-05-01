Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Year After Riots, Film Releases to Bring Peace to Communities

This Hollywood leading man with over 30 film and television credits, Kinyumba Mutakabbir, (has worked with Queen Latifah, Robert Downey Jr, Vivica Fox) is releasing a 10-minute short film documentary on the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Nguvu Kwa Watu, or Power to the People, is a film about the riots, the lack of progress, and strides the community must make. Kinyumba Mutakabbir […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

This Hollywood leading man with over 30 film and television credits, Kinyumba Mutakabbir, (has worked with Queen Latifah, Robert Downey Jr, Vivica Fox) is releasing a 10-minute short film documentary on the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Nguvu Kwa Watu, or Power to the People, is a film about the riots, the lack of progress, and strides the community must make. Kinyumba Mutakabbir is a QIGONG Master and CEO of Moments of Alignment.

He says, “The world is dealing with pain and we have to work together to avoid self destruction. I teach how to become in tune with the alignment of body, mind, and spirit. See another person as not combative, but Rather through a lens of love and support to work together as a city and as a race.” For more information, please visit information on the online film premiere here: watchnkw.com

IMDb link

BIO

Black Salt 

Socials:@momentsofalignment

@king_yumba 

Websitewww.kinyumbamutakabbir.com

    Ian Monroe

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The poster for the rerelease of Greta Schiller&#039;s &#039;Before Stonewall&#039;
    Community//

    What I learned from Greta Schiller’s beautiful film ‘Before Stonewall’

    by E. Nina Rothe
    Photo Credit @thealixrae
    Community//

    How I Used Extreme Self-Care to Transform My Pivotal “Me Too” Moment

    by Nicole Wensel
    //

    How We Can Help To Make Film And TV More Representative Of The US Population, With Sean Weiner

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.