A Simple Way to Be Selective

The Difference Between Thriving and Barely Surviving

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption.

I recently went to a sustainable seafood webinar, which reminded me how important it is to buy sustainable seafood for the environment and for your health.

The founder of Wild Planet mentioned how being selective versus non selective is the difference between sustainability and non sustainability

I thought this was an amazing metaphor for everything in life. 

For business if you don’t pick the right customersyou will eventually fold. For your relationships, if you don’t pick the right people to surround yourself with, you’ll always feel a longing. Your time, if you are not selective with your time you will break down.

Habit: 

  1. At the end of the day or week, schedule ten minutes to:
    1. Write all of the things you did that added value gave you more energy 
      1. Continue to schedule those tasks, moments, etc 
    2. Write all of the things that didn’t lead to a substantial result and took energy from you 
      1. Stop doing those tasks, hanging with those people, etc.

    Gabriella Rosen

