A Scientist Shares a 2 Minute Foot Massage for An Excellent Night’s Sleep

Symptoms of insomnia are found in 1/3 of the general population. And this can lead to very serious consequences. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to how you fall asleep and try to build up the process at night. We would like to suggest ways other than using the drug to solve this problem. Some 8 techniques that will take you very little time, that is, a foot massage to help you fall asleep quickly.

Step 1

You can start with the point on top of the big toe. Massage the point in circular motions. Then slightly press and hold it for several seconds.

Step 2

Now massage the big toe with your thumb. Start from the side of you toe and move from bottom to top. Then go to the center and then the other side of the toe. Repeat at least 3 times. Show More this posted…

Science, Cool Stuff, Happiness, Sleep, Health, Psychology, Mental Health Health Care, Healthy Eating, Food, Food & Dinning, News, World News, Politics, Women’s Health, Medicine, Productivity, Motivation, Inovation,Yoga, Mindfulness, Meditation, Spirituality, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Diets, Cooking, Recipes, Breakfast, Travel, Exercise, Technology, Work-Life Balance, Self-Improvement, Management, The Brain, Space, Culture, Medicine, Science, Science, Cool Stuff, Happiness, Sleep, Health, Psychology, Mental Health Health Care, Healthy Eating, Food, Food & Dinning, News, World News, Politics, Women’s Health, Medicine, Productivity, Motivation, Inovation,Yoga, Mindfulness, Meditation, Spirituality, Nutrition, Weight Loss, Diets, Cooking, Recipes, Breakfast, Travel, Exercise, Technology, Work-Life Balance, Self-Improvement, Management, The Brain, Space, Culture, Medicine, Science,