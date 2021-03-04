Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A Scientist Shares a 2 Minute Foot Massage for An Excellent Night’s Sleep

Symptoms of insomnia are found in 1/3 of the general population. And this can lead to very serious consequences. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to how you fall asleep and try to build up the process at night. We would like to suggest ways other than using the drug to solve this problem. Some 8 techniques that will take you very little time, that is, a foot massage to help you fall asleep quickly.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Step 1

You can start with the point on top of the big toe. Massage the point in circular motions. Then slightly press and hold it for several seconds.

Step 2

Now massage the big toe with your thumb. Start from the side of you toe and move from bottom to top. Then go to the center and then the other side of the toe. Repeat at least 3 times. Show More this posted…

    Jenny

    My mother is my rock and salvation as I carve out my life’s path with my daughters, son and grandson. Her patience has given me the courage to strip the bindings from my wings, pull the blinders from eyes and emerge as a perfectly imperfect woman...ever ready to learn, grow, see, hear and share life’s magical moments.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

