A perfect team mix

Creating teams is never easy! In this globalization era and organizations adapting to an agile mindset, people are encouraging diversity in the teams. But what’s more important is not just cultural diversity but a set of people with diverse mindset. To make a good team, it is important to have people with a diverse approach towards their work.

Here is my best team mix –

One innovative mind – This person will bring in innovative ideas, they will say “can we try this?” “what if we do this”. Innovation is the element that makes the product stand out and becomes its USP.

One detail-oriented mind – Someone who would go into the minute details, the depth of everything, thinking in all directions and its impact. This will help to build a strong foundation of the product. A well thought, all grounds covered product.

One mind who doubts everything and doesn’t trust easily – This person will bring in quality to the product. They will tell exactly why something will not work, and will always try to find what could be possible challenges and risks of the approach implemented.

One creative mind – While innovation and creativity goes hand in hand, but a creative mind would be someone who can do the same things in different ways. Innovation will tell “what” can be done, creativity will tell “how” or what all ways that can be done. We might have the same things in every product, but how that is done in a different and intuitive way, is what the creative mind can tell us.

One results-oriented mind – This person will bring the innovation and creativity into action and measurable goals. Out of the endless ideas, this person will ask “what is the benefit we will get” and drives the team towards benefits realization. And this is not just related to the business benefits, but benefits in terms of technology, usability and the overall approach towards building something.

Process-oriented minds – These people like to follow set guidelines, and it is best to have such minds because they will ensure compliance and will have a structured approach towards the work.

Task-oriented and Time-oriented minds – When it comes to actual working, a mix of task-oriented and time-oriented people is beneficial. The task-oriented people will focus on completing the work-in-hand. Whereas the time-oriented people will look at their watch and count how many hours have they spent (and how much is remaining). But both together, will make sure that the work is completed within the given time, which is very important to keep the project on schedule.

Finally a mix of high and low experience – While we work, it is also important to ensure growth of every individual from the team. Members with less experience will have an opportunity to work and get guidance from the senior members. The ones with mid experience will get an opportunity to become more proficient and grow to senior levels. And the ones with high experience will get an opportunity to lead and mentor the junior members, thus enhancing their leadership skills. There is something for everyone to learn and grow.

So this was my ideal mix of team, every member with unique quality and individual strength, eventually making it a powerful, effective and a strong team.