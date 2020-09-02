Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

A Perfect Mess

“The space in which we live should be for the person we are becoming now, not for the person we were in the past.” -MARIE KONDO

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
pink messy chairs with pink background

If you’re anything like me, it’s important to have some sort of order to get work $hit done.

Clutter distracts me and feeds my procrastination. Order provides clarity.

My mom and grandmother (both teachers) taught me to be “spick and span”.

I started my business from my dining room and six months into my first business, I finally leased my first office, because my intern pleaded. I was constantly cleaning my apartment rather than working — aimlessly multi-tasking, taking out the trash after it was halfway full, wiping down my stainless steel microwave for fingerprints, rather than focusing on finishing that proposal.

Back in 1999 when I started my first business, I was single.

Twenty-one years later, and a week into the quarantine, you can imagine what being a working mom with kids and a husband is like.

“Cleaning up after children (and a husband) is like shoveling snow during a blizzard.”

I re-listened to Marie Kondo’s famous book on tidying up, bought the manga version for my daughters, got a robotic vacuum & mop, cleaned out the garage, rearranged drawers in my home, re-feng shui-d my home, washed the curtains, and even cleaned the thin rails underneath our sliding closet doors using good chopsticks and Clorox wipes.

Yesterday, I read a Bloomberg article that posed an intriguing argument to neat freaks: Being messy may actually spur creativity by keeping interesting things in sight and top of mind.

What?

Does being neat curtail creativity?

Was Gustave Flaubert wrong when he said to “Be regular and orderly in your life, so that you may be violent and original in your work.”?

Do I need to throw out “sugar and spice and everything nice”?

Are clever minds never tidy?

Is there a correlation between being a creative genius and messy?

Maybe it’s actually okay to have a messy desk?

Maybe now’s the time to let go and experiment with clutter to see if it sparks inspiration while I’m not within eyesight of work colleagues?

Should I try it?

Hmmm

NAH.

Who’s with me?

Stay neat! Stay clean!

Xoxo
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

George Rudy / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

After Years of Trying to Buy Back our Time, my Husband Became a Stay-at-Home Parent — and it’s Worth the Hit to our Income

by Kelly Burch
Community//

Lessons I learned from Multitasking Moms

by ShiraHirschmanWeiss
Wisdom//

Husbands: If Your Working Wives Are Doing Too Much Housework, That’s On You

by Liam Robb O'Hagan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.