A Peek Into Early Impressions from Domestic Violence

Written and Narrated By Lily Sanders~ Author

Lily Sanders narrates four short stories that give glimpses of her first impressions as a child growing up in a domestically violent home. Hear about her family legacy and all it encompassed. When attempting to seek help, people turned the other way. Imagine what years of interrogation, fear, and beatings can do with this kind of experience. Lily eloquently narrates her true stories without judgment as she speaks the truth in love. These are four short excerpts from the awarded book, “Truth To Triumph” by Lily Sanders. These stories were narrated by author Lily Sanders to help you or someone that you know walk away from violence and abuse and claim love, peace, and harmony in life. It is your Divine right.

