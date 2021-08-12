Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

A Peek Into Early Impressions from Domestic Violence

Written and Narrated By Lily Sanders~ Author Lily Sanders narrates four short stories that give glimpses of her first impressions as a child growing up in a domestically violent home. Hear about her family legacy and all it encompassed. When attempting to seek help, people turned the other way. Imagine what years of interrogation, fear, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Written and Narrated By Lily Sanders~ Author

Lily Sanders narrates four short stories that give glimpses of her first impressions as a child growing up in a domestically violent home. Hear about her family legacy and all it encompassed. When attempting to seek help, people turned the other way. Imagine what years of interrogation, fear, and beatings can do with this kind of experience. Lily eloquently narrates her true stories without judgment as she speaks the truth in love. These are four short excerpts from the awarded book, “Truth To Triumph” by Lily Sanders. These stories were narrated by author Lily Sanders to help you or someone that you know walk away from violence and abuse and claim love, peace, and harmony in life. It is your Divine right.

To get an autographed book of Truth To Triumph visit: lilysanders.live

Or go anywhere on-line where books are sold: Amazon 

Lily Sanders, Author, Speaker, Master Coach, Reiki Master, Podcaster

Lily Sanders is a noted Author, Speaker, Podcaster, Master Life Coach and Reiki Master. Lily is repeatedly awarded one of the 10 Top Coaching Experts in NYC. Her newly released book “Truth to Triumph” is a spiritual guide to finding your truth. Lily’s passion is for humanity and thrives on helping others live life at a deeper level. Download her FREE eBook “Soul Bread” and benefit from daily affirmations that feeds the soul. Follow Lily on FB, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. Subscribe and enjoy her Podcast, "Beyond the Current Situation".

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Fear of School Shootings?

by Lily Sanders
Community//

Cece Reeves: “Believe in Yourself”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Dr. Marni Hill Foderaro: “Stay true to your goals”

by Edward Sylvan
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.