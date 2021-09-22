A passion gives you a reason to keep learning and to work toward mastery – Rishabh Lund

Everyone on the planet craves to be successful irrespective of their gender, caste, creed, or age. Age does not have to define your success. A person can be successful at any point in their life. You probably heard people say that passion is important in all aspects of life.

I’ve become convinced that one of the greatest supports to a person’s happiness is passion – whether for musical theater, video games, constitutional history, camping, stamps, shoe-shopping, teaching English as a second language, or whatever said Rishabh Lund.

Rishabh Lund a talented artist manager is the perfect example of the success that can be achieved at any age. The artist manager at an incredibly young age has achieved a lot in his career. Rishabh was just pursuing college when he took his first step towards his dreams. The young man holds the proficiencies of flexibility and honesty which makes him unique from others.

Rishabh says following your passion you will be closer to living a fulfilled life. Just imagine a world where everyone was creating and living into their true purpose. Among the traits and abilities that lead to success, passion stands alone. Unlike skill, knowledge, or other factors, passion is innate: it can’t be learned or acquired but is always present. Passion, an overwhelming drive to reach one’s goals, is the one factor that unites all successful people in equal measure.

Passion does not come overnight. Taking these proactive steps will see a gradual increase in your enthusiasm. You will begin working with a newly fired zeal, which becomes contagious, motivating your teammates as well. You will have consciously taken charge of your life again and the fruits of prosperity will be in sight once again.

Be a champion for those who have great needs and can ‘t do anything about it themselves. Speak with passion, teach with passion, lead with passion, love with passion, play with passion, and enjoy with passion. Someone who is passionate is intriguing to watch and to listen to. They are usually energizing to be around. They put great care into each and every detail of what they have passion for Rishabh quoted.