A Party with a Purpose-Tony Robbins Turns 60

Tony Robbins is turning 60 and is celebrating with a party with a purpose. The perennially youthful, super high-energy Robbins, who is the nation’s #1 life and business strategist, best-selling author, philanthropist and one of the greatest teachers of this or any other age, is celebrating with a concert/benefit at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on February 29. Tony has always taught that the “secret to living is giving,” so, naturally, the event is a benefit to raise money and awareness for Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.).

In true Tony Robbins style, he is celebrating his birthday not simply with friends and family, but with thousands of others that share in his life’s mission of ending human suffering. Operation Underground Railroad combats child sex trafficking, has rescued thousands of victims, and has assisted with the arrest of more than 1,700 traffickers worldwide.

If you’ve never experienced Tony Robbins, this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate his birthday, contribute to a tremendous cause and have a good time while you’re at it. Headliners include Pitbull, Melissa Etheridge, Leona Lewis, and Andy Grammar, with plenty of other surprise guests on the bill.

For 40 years, Robbins has spoken to millions around the globe, often putting in 12 to 14 hours on stage and interacting with audiences at his events focused on personal growth, business, health, relationships, and other vital topics.

Robbins kickstarted his career in the age of the infomercial, and for years, somewhere in the world, and quite possibly in your home, someone was hitting play on 30 minutes of his Personal Power cassette system.

For those who have seen him live, the experience is transformational. It’s often one piece of guidance that leads to a total breakthrough in people’s lives.

Robbins has worked with everyone that you can think of, from presidents and prime ministers to elite athletes, from top business leaders to leading health professionals and longevity experts.

Robbins attracts an extremely wide range of humanity to his events, from teens and 20-somethings trying to figure out their place in the world to his Platinum Partners, highly successful, wealthy individuals and couples who traverse the planet attending Tony’s events.

Tony’s energy would be astonishing for an individual one third his age. But, to be a force that can present for half a day or more, literally logging more than a marathon’s worth of distance as he paces the stage and the aisles of the arenas and conference centers, is astonishing.

The only surprise about the party is that it bills itself a surprise party for Tony, but surely he must be aware of it.

So, if you happen to run into Tony prior to the 29th, please don’t mention it.

Tony Robbins is only going to turn 60 once, so take advantage and make your way to Los Angeles on February 29 for this awesome event. Get tickets here.