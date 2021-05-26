A Non-technical Perspective of the Roles of Your Website Team

Technology offers a set of tools to perform various business-related tasks. A professional website involves many technical as well as non-technical issues.

When seeking to turn a group of web pages into a professional website, it important to first start by defining the roles of the web team from a non-technical perspective.

Depending on the size of the organization, some of the duties of a webmaster may be performed by the same person, while others may be dispersed into existing jobs. How a website is structured from one organization to another will depend upon the size and personality of each location, or each department within each location.

Responsibility of the Webmaster

Evolving from the concepts of newspaper or magazine publishing, the webmaster is the web publisher and chief editor of an entire site for the entire organization. Just like any other type of publishing someone needs to define and organize how the enterprise will operate.

The webmaster does not actually need to perform all the tasks needed to build the site and keep it running, they are simply the person who ensures that these tasks get done. Keep in mind the person with the administrative authority to be the master of the web may not be, nor do they need to be the web architect. In simple terms, the webmaster is the person who manages the editorial content, overall development, and operation of the website who uses different optimization tools such as magento 2 seo to rank higher in search engines.

Setting up Your Website Team

The web architect or technical manager manages website identity, navigation, information infrastructure, page templates, and graphic standards. While it may not be practical for the web architect to also be the web manager, the theme of the website should be a seamless blend of the editorial content presented by the web manager, and the site’s look and feel as presented by the web architect.

A local content editor gathers individual content items at each location, and continuously screens new material for proper editorial content. As a website grows, and as the use of the site filters through an organization, you will need more assistance in the day-to-day production of the website. On a local level, each location or department should have at least one local content editor. These people should know the theme of the entire site or their part of the site, and always be looking for the material.

How to Promote a Website

How much style and structure that happens at the local level will vary based on the size of the local website, as well as the expertise of the staff. A larger location or larger department with a proportionally larger website could have a web team that would consist of a group of local content editors and web editors.

Website promotion largely depends on the initial goals for the site. The power of the web is not as a new tool in technology, but as a new form of communication, its ability to allow people to publish ideas, broadcast images, and philosophies. In its present form, the internet is an interactive magazine splashed with radio. As bandwidth issues are resolved the web will incorporate more elements of television. The internet is both a highway and a vehicle, however, if you don’t have a destination in mind, you won’t get very far.

The promotional tasks of web mastering may be handled as a function of a sales manager, the public relations department, or perhaps even the human resources department. Promoting your site is very important in the overall job of webmastering.

Once you have set a goal on how your website will be used, it is very important for the life of your website that that goal is achieved. The role of the website is to deliver your message, promote your business, your group, your organization. The key point to keep in mind is that you can use technology to be creative, but technology does not take the place of creativity. Just like a hammer and saw doesn’t make you a carpenter, fancy technology won’t make you better at your job if you don’t understand the tools, and especially how to use them.

While technology continues to change and advance at a rapid rate, the concept of planning has not really changed all that much over the years. Take a step back and see how the existing members of your organization fit into the tasks of building and maintaining a website.

You’ll find numerous tips and tricks, and endless lists of dos and don’ts along with the web. Let content be the reason that people use your site, and let good design the reason that people keep coming back.