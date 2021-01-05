A Motivational Zoom Chat with NewMark Beauty’s Robyn Newmark and the Ladies of Bottomless Closet

Quarantine Beauty Tips, Soul Searching and Inspiration for the Future

Stylist, makeup artist, beauty educator, and founder of NewMark Beauty, Robyn Newmark, sat down for an intimate Zoom chat with the ladies of Bottomless Closet; a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring and guiding disadvantaged New York City women to enter the workforce and achieve success. The Hollywood beauty guru, whose clientele includes the likes of singer Aubrey O’Day, actress Mädchen Amick, and Lady Victoria Hervey, gave fantastic tips and insight on self-care, beauty, and wellness to the excited onlookers.

“When it comes to beauty, it really has to be an inside-out transformation,” states Newmark. She also addresses the hardships that we are all going through during this time, and how they can shape the people we become. “I’m certainly no stranger to tough times,” Newmark says, before adding, “Your weakest moments can be the most pivotal in your life and your story.”

Newmark opened up about some of her past trauma: being surrounded by drug abuse and abusive relationships, and about how getting through her hardships was an important step to finding her inner beauty and becoming successful. “I very much learned how to heal myself over the course of my life,” she says. “It was facing all of those demons and realizing that I had to get back to caring for ME and my well-being. I feel like caring for ourselves is the foundation of how we can change the world.”

The beauty expert also talked about her “Pantry Prescription Pad” skincare treatments, created by items that can be easily found in your pantry at home. She answered viewers’ questions and offered advice on everything from beauty routines and recommendations, the perfect bubble bath, keeping busy during quarantine and skin treatment techniques, to the importance of Vitamin C, fighting dry skin in the winter weather, and even dealing with mental exhaustion.

Newmark ended the inspirational and heartfelt conversation by keeping the holiday spirit alive, generously offering all the viewers a free gift of luscious recovery oil and toner from her NewMark Beauty line. Newmark left the supporters of Bottomless Closet inspired and excited for the future in more ways than one!

When Newmark is not doing nonprofit work, her company NewMark Beauty teaches and supplies to beauty and medical professionals nationwide. NewMark Beauty also has an online beauty academy for professionals and is the founder of the Beauty Business Conference. Is there anything this incredible woman cannot do?!

To learn more about Robyn Newmark and her company, go to: newmarkbeauty.com