A Minute to Midnight: Are You Ready?

When you feel you're just about to fall off the side of a cliff . . . . be encouraged!

Have you ever felt like time was running out, your anxiety level was reaching a crescendo and, with just the right nudge, your stomach just might jump out of your throat?

Welcome to what feels like a Minute to Midnight somewhere in our collective cosmic Twilight Zone.

There’s no doubt that our world continues forward in topsy-turvy fashion. No sooner does one “crisis” seem to ebb in demanding our full attention when another suddenly appears on our horizon!

All of this is part of the seismic shift our world is passing through, bringing us from one era into another. The process of change can often make us feel like we’re fast approaching the proverbial minute to midnight scenario.

My ABC’s of NOW Podcast is for You, NOW!

Fortunately, my ABC’s of NOW podcast series is not designed to add drama to an already confused and upset populace. To the contrary, I’m releasing each episode to accomplish just the opposite.

My aim is to help you find the anchor of inner peace, rest and hope for the future, even as our world continues on its seemingly precarious path.

To date, I’ve released 17 of the anticipated 26 episodes, starting with the letter Z and heading back to A (a new beginning). In this blog, I’m providing the first episode, Z is for Zoom, and the most recent, entitled J is for Just in Time. You’ll find how the latest podcast will explore something of the minute to midnight experience. If this is your first time listening, you’ll learn more about the foundation of the series and discover how both letters are quite synergistic.

Expect new and brighter perspectives along the journey of change. And while you’re at it, perhaps you’ll start to embrace the ride!

Click here for Episode 1: Introduction and Z is for Zoom

Click here for Episode 17: J is for Just in Time

    Maura Sweeney, Ambassador of Happiness(R) and International Speaker

    Author, Podcaster, International Speaker, eCourse creator and Frequent Media Guest, Maura Sweeney pioneered her own journey toward an authentic life and now helps others do the same.

     

    It took a moment of crisis in law school to catalyze her from depleated people pleaser to personal pioneer in life and career. A former decorated corporate manager and home schooling mom, Maura transitioned again at midlife to fulfill some of her earliest callings -- this time on an international scale. Now the trademarked Ambassador of Happiness®, a moniker first given her by UNESCO Center for Peace when speaking at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Day celebrations, Maura masters the art of reflective questions, personal stories and paradigm shifting ideas. Her favorite topics include self-leadership, influence and identity with a foundational mantra of "living happy - inside out." For her global work to inspire a better, happier and more sustainable world, Maura received the Woman of the Decade Award in 2019 at the Women’s Economic Forum in The Hague.

     

