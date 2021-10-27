A holistic approach for better mental health during the pandemic – Insights by David JC Cutler

The world has undergone significant suffering due to the pandemic outbreak since the end of 2019. And even though not everyone across the globe got affected physically by the pandemic, they did get impacted mentally. The thought that no one knows when “normalcy” will back makes everyone sad and feel uncertain.

Simultaneously, the virus strain has been mutating and taking dangerous forms. There is no medical research about when this phenomenon will end, and we can have a pandemic-free life. All these hurts our mental health, which is essential to address and remedy.

According to David JC Cutler, our mental health comprises our physical, emotional, and spiritual/mental selves. Hence, it is necessary to address all these quarters to take a holistic approach towards mental and overall wellbeing. Are you wondering how to go about it? If yes, the following pointers can help you:

Addressing physical wellbeing – It’s essential to take care of your body. Your physical health has an important role to play in how and what you feel. For instance, if you exercise daily, it will enable you to feel light and confident. Any form of exercise, such as yoga, Pilates, and aerobics, help to release endorphins that are suitable for the mind and the body. The pandemic has made it challenging to step out every day and go to a gym or fitness club. However, you can enroll in an online exercise class and make sure that you take your exercise sessions regularly to stay fit.

Addressing emotional wellbeing – Our emotional selves helps us to connect with the world and its people. David JC Cutler says that pandemic stress has adversely impacted our emotional self, and it is necessary to address it. One of the best ways to address it is through open and frank conversations with our friends and family. It can help us to share our thoughts with them and feel supported.

When you suppress your thoughts, you feel emotionally choked, taking away the fun and zest of life. Another way to attend to your emotional self is to get into the practice of writing or journaling. It enables you to stay connected to your feelings and thoughts and manage them effectively during this crisis.

Addressing spiritual/mental wellbeing – You can’t consider mental wellbeing without addressing your spiritual or mental selves. Most people have lost out on faith because of the pandemic. The umpteen infections and death across the globe have made people go into a state of disbelief. However, David JC Cutler says here it is essential to count on one’s faith and a higher power. If you and your family are safe, it is necessary to express gratitude and rely on the Universe for this blessing. For better spiritual and mental wellbeing, you can get into the practice of meditation, deep breathing, and positive affirmations.

You can walk towards complete mental wellbeing when you undertake a holistic approach. The pointers mentioned above will ensure that you enjoy balanced mental health during this pandemic phase.